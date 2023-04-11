How to see who follows and unfollows you on Instagram

If you care about your follower count on Instagram, it can be kind of unnerving when someone unfollows you. Perhaps they unfollowed you because they haven’t seen you in a long time, or maybe it’s something else? Whatever the case, Instagram won’t alert you when you are unfollowed, so you must take extra measures to figure out who unfollowed you. Here’s how to see who unfollowed you on Instagram.

How to see who unfollowed you on Instagram

Checking a user’s Following list By visiting a user’s Instagram profile, you can manually check to see if they follow you or not. Of course, you will need to know whether or not they ever followed you in the first place to determine if they unfollowed you.

Start by visiting the Instagram profile of the user in question. You can do this by tapping the magnifying glass-shaped search button in the bottom toolbar, then typing their username in the search bar.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

On their profile, press the number in the top right above Following. If they follow you, your account will appear at the top of this list.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority Example of someone who has not unfollowed you.

If that Instagram user is not following you—meaning they never followed you in the first place or ended up unfollowing you—then your profile will not appear in their Following list at all.

Checking your own Followers list To check your own Followers list, go to your Instagram profile. Here, Instagram allows you to see the total number of people that follow you and all of the accounts that follow you.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Within your follower list, type the name or username of the person you think unfollowed you in the Search field at the top. If their profile appears, they still follow you; if they have unfollowed you, it will say No users found in the results.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Utilizing a third-party app The other way to see who unfollowed you on Instagram is to use a third-party app like Followmeter. You must grant the app access to your Instagram account by logging in. After that, Followmeter will keep track of all the following activity that goes on with your account.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Open the Followmeter app (Android | iOS), then press the Unfollowers button to check who recently unfollowed you.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

FAQs

Can you mass unfollow on Instagram? Instagram allows you to unfollow a maximum of two hundred accounts per day.

How do I stop seeing someone's Instagram posts without unfollowing them? The best way to do this would be to mute that user. You can decide what you want to see from them for as long as you want.

Can you see who blocked you on Instagram? You can use a third-party app to see who blocked you on Instagram.

