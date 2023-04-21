How to pair JLab earbuds and headphones to your devices

JLab is a prolific consumer audio product manufacturer with a firm grasp on the affordable earbuds market. The upshot of buying cheap earbuds and headphones is, well, that they’re affordable. Unfortunately, certain features, like a streamlined user interface, fall by the wayside. We’ve put together this guide on how to pair your JLab earbuds and headphones, so you can skip the confusion and get straight to listening.

How to put your JLab earbuds or headphones into pairing mode

Each JLab Audio product has a slightly different way to enter pairing mode.

True wireless earbuds Here’s how to get JLab earbuds, including the JBuds Air, Go Air Pop, JBuds Air Sport, Epic Air Sport ANC, Epic Air ANC, and others, into pairing mode: Press and hold both buds’ multifunction touchpads for at least three seconds. (On some models, removing the earbuds from the case automatically puts them into pairing mode.) The left earbud’s LED should turn solid white, and the right earbud’s LED should blink between blue and white. (Some models, including the Epic Air Elite, will have both buds blinking blue and white. Others might give you a voice prompt, like the Go Air Po.) Your earbuds are now in pairing mode and ready to connect to your desired device.

Wireless earbuds You can put JLab’s wireless earbuds, including the JBuds Epic Sport 2, JBuds Pro, Fit 2.0, Metal Wireless, and Fit Sport 3, into pairing mode in the following manner: Press and hold the multifunction button for 10 seconds. The LED should start blinking between red and blue.

Wireless headphones (on-ear and over-ear) Here’s how to put JLab ‘s wireless headphones into pairing mode, including the Studio Pro ANC Wireless, Rewind Wireless, JBuddies Play Gaming, and more: Ensure the headphones are powered off. Press and hold the power button for 10 seconds. The LED should start blinking between red and blue when ready to pair. Note: some models may show different colors to indicate they’re ready to pair, and some may even provide an auditory prompt.

Pairing JLab earbuds or headphones to an Android device

Connecting your JLab earbuds to your Android device is pretty simple: Ensure your JLab headphones or earbuds are in pairing mode. Open Settings > Connected devices > Pair new device. Select your JLab headphones from the list.

Pair your JLab headphones or earbuds to an iOS device

iOS also makes pairing JLab products straightforward: Ensure your JLab headphones or earbuds are in pairing mode. Open Settings > Bluetooth. Your JLab headphones should appear under Other Devices, where you can tap on them to get them connected.

Connect your JLab headphones to a Windows PC

Lily Katz / Android Authority

You must dive further into menus to get your JLab headphones connected to a Windows PC, but it’s not too bad. First, make sure you have enabled Bluetooth on your PC, then: Ensure your JLab headphones or earbuds are in pairing mode. Open the Start Menu > Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Add device > Bluetooth. Select your JLab headphones from the list of devices.

Pair your JLab headphones or earbuds to a Mac

Getting your JLab headphones connected to a Mac is the same as pairing AirPods to a Mac. First, ensure you have enabled Bluetooth on your Mac, then: Ensure your JLab audio product is in pairing mode. Open the Apple Menu > System Preferences > Bluetooth. In the list of devices, click on the name of your JLab headset.

How to pair your JLab headphones or earbuds to a Chromebook If your Chromebook has Bluetooth, make sure it’s enabled first, then: Ensure your JLab headphones or earbuds are in pairing mode. t the bottom right of the screen, select Battery > Bluetooth > Pair new device. Click on your JLab headphones in the list.

FAQs

How can I ensure my JLab headphones successfully paired with my device? If the pairing process was successful, the LEDs on your JLab Audio headphones or earbuds should stop blinking or blink slowly, depending on the model. Some may also give you an auditory announcement that the pairing process was successful.

Will JLab earbuds pair while inside the case? No, you will have to remove the earbuds from the case to get them into pairing mode.

