How to pair MPOW Bluetooth headphones and earbuds

Pairing wireless headphones can get tricky, so here’s our guide on how to pair MPOW headphones. While the specifics may vary between models and devices, this guide should help you get everything synced.

How do you put MPOW headphones or earbuds in pairing mode?

Before you can pair your MPOW headphones with anything else, you’ll need to put the headphones in Bluetooth pairing mode. Here’s how to do it: If this is the first time you’re using this pair of MPOW headphones, turn them on by pressing the power button. Once on, you’ll hear the “pairing” prompt.

If you’ve already paired your headphones before, press and hold the power button for three to seven seconds. You’ll hear the “pairing” prompt when the headset is ready to make a new connection.

For MPOW wireless earbuds, opening the case will automatically put them in pairing mode. If the buds aren’t in the case, press and hold the multifunction button for two seconds on both earbuds to power them on. Then, press and hold the multifunction button on the right earbud to enter pairing mode.

How to pair MPOW headphones and earbuds to your Android phone

After you put your MPOW headphones or earbuds into pairing mode, here’s how you can pair them to an Android phone: Open Settings > Connected devices > Pair new device. To have access to this option, make sure Bluetooth is enabled. Wait for your MPOW headphones to appear in the list of devices. Tap on your MPOW headphones. Note that these steps may vary slightly depending on the brand and model of your Android phone.

How do you pair MPOW devices to an iPhone

The steps for pairing MPOW headphones to an iPhone are similar to pairing them with an Android phone. After you put the headphones into pairing mode, do the following: Open Settings > Bluetooth and ensure Bluetooth is enabled. Wait for your MPOW headphones to appear in the list of devices. Tap on your MPOW headphones.

How to pair MPOW earbuds and headphones to a Windows PC

If your PC has Bluetooth, here’s how to pair MPOW headphones to it. Again, put your headphones or earbuds into pairing mode and enable Bluetooth on your PC before starting. Now, you’re ready to pair the MPOW headphones to your PC: Open Start > Settings > Devices > Bluetooth & other devices > Add Bluetooth or other device > Bluetooth. Here, you can make sure Bluetooth is enabled, as well. Wait for your headphones to appear on the list. Click on the name of your headphones.

How do you pair MPOW earbuds to a Mac

To pair MPOW headphones with a Mac, put them into pairing mode first. After that, do the following: Open Apple Menu > System Preferences > Bluetooth (ensure Bluetooth is on). Wait for your MPOW headphones to appear on the list. Click on the name of your headphones (you may need to click Accept as well).

FAQs

How do you put MPOW into pairing mode? Opening the earbuds’ case should automatically put the MPOW buds into pairing mode. If not, press and hold the multifunction button for two seconds on both earbuds to power them on. Then, press and hold the multifunction button on the right earbud to enter pairing mode. MPOW headphones pair similarly by holding down the power button for three to seven seconds. You should then hear the “pairing” prompt.

How do I reset my MPOW headphones? Long-pressing the multifunction button while charging should illuminate a blue light that flashes three times. On some models, you may need to hold down the multifunction and volume buttons for up to four seconds. To reset true wireless MPOW earbuds, press and hold the multifunction button for up to five seconds while the buds are in the case.

Why are my MPOW headphones not pairing? The MPOW headphones may not be pairing because they’re already connected to a previously paired device. You need to make sure the headphones or earbuds are in pairing mode before connecting them to a new device.

Do I have to go through the pairing process every time I want to use my MPOW headphones or earbuds with a device? No, not usually. Your devices should remember your headphones and automatically sync with them whenever the two are in close range.

