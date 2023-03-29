If you find your iPad’s onscreen keyboard is awkwardly small or split in half, it’s pretty easy to expand it to a full-size layout. We’ll explain below.

QUICK ANSWER If you're stuck with a small iPad keyboard, place two fingers on it and spread them apart until the silhouette of a full-size keyboard appears. If the problem is a split keyboard, tap and hold on the keyboard icon in the lower-right corner, then slide to select Merge or Dock and Merge. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to make the keyboard bigger on an iPad

Can you disable the floating keyboard gesture on an iPad?

How to make the keyboard bigger on an iPad

When you’re faced with a tiny, iPhone-sized keyboard, that’s what Apple refers to as the “floating” keyboard. It’s intended to maximize screen space, say if you’re in an illustration app but still to need to type occasionally.

To change the size of the floating keyboard: Place two fingers anywhere on the keyboard, then spread them apart as if you were zooming in in Apple Maps. When you see the silhouette of a full-size keyboard, let go.

If you ever want the floating mode back, using a pinching gesture instead.

The Split keyboard is now only available on iPads with a physical Home button, but can be easier to use if you need to hold an iPad with both hands.

To switch between the Split and unified keyboards: Tap on a text field to make the keyboard appear.

Tap and hold on the keyboard icon in the lower-right corner. Don’t let go just yet.

in the lower-right corner. Don’t let go just yet. Slide your finger to either Merge or Dock and Merge, then let go. You can go back to the Split view the same way.

Can you disable the floating keyboard gesture on an iPad?

You can’t, unfortunately, which is a shame given how easy it is to make the gesture accidentally. The only permanent solution is connecting a physical keyboard, which disables an iPad’s onscreen keyboard as long as it’s in use. You don’t have to buy something as expensive as Apple’s Magic Keyboard — there are less expensive cases, and even a standalone Bluetooth keyboard will do.

Comments