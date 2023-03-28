Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

In the world of tablets, the Apple iPad remains the undisputed people’s champion, with its sleek design, intuitive interface, and exclusive app ecosystem. However, a good keyboard is necessary if you use your tablet as a laptop replacement or even the occasional productivity station. We’ve selected the best Apple iPad keyboards tailored to specific user needs and preferences. Read on to decide which is best for you.

The best Apple iPad keyboards Whether you have an iPad Pro or the standard iPad, we have handpicked the top Apple iPad keyboards for various user types. Apple’s own Magic Keyboard still delivers the best overall experience, but the Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard for a high-quality alternative. The Apple Smart Keyboard Folio is perfect for those who don’t need a trackpad, and the Zagg Pro Keys is reliable for the budget-conscious. The Brydge Max Plus is for productivity enthusiasts, and the Logitech K780 is for those with a multi-device setup. Hit the links below to check them out.

Apple Magic: The best overall iPad keyboard

The Apple Magic Keyboard is the top choice for iPad users seeking a premium typing experience and a laptop-like feel. Ideal for users of the iPad Pro (in both sizes) and the 5th-generation iPad Air, it offers a spacious typing experience and precise feedback. The backlit keys, sturdy construction, and trackpad enhance usability. The passthrough USB-C port allows charging and connecting accessories. It also features a floating design, adding an aesthetic appeal and allowing for easy screen angle adjustment. And don’t worry; it uses strong magnets to keep your iPad from falling.

The latest Magic Keyboard is compatible with various iPad Pro and iPad Air generations, but be sure to check the specific model compatibility before purchasing. While this high-quality keyboard may be expensive at $299.99, it is often on sale and a worthwhile investment for those who use their iPad for serious work. One downside, however, is the lack of side protection for the iPad, which users who frequently travel might find concerning. In that case, our next pick, the Logitech Combo Touch, might be a more suitable alternative.

Logitech Combo Touch: The best protective keyboard

The Logitech Combo Touch is a versatile, mid-range folio keyboard that offers excellent protection for your iPad. Designed for 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models and 4th and 5th-generation iPad Air models, this keyboard connects using Apple’s Smart Connector, drawing power directly from the iPad. The Combo Touch features soft, backlit keycaps for added grip and a larger, responsive trackpad. It also includes a slot to hold an Apple Pencil.

While not as sleek as the Apple Magic Keyboard, the Logitech Combo Touch compensates with its protective features, such as the rubber bumper and thick padding. It’s also cheaper at $195. The sturdy kickstand is secure on various surfaces and enables adjustable viewing angles. Sure, the Combo Touch is a bit bulky, which might feel bigger when using the iPad as a tablet. However, its durable construction makes it a dependable option for iPad users who want a keyboard that provides some protection.

Apple Smart Folio: The best iPad keyboard without a trackpad

The Apple Smart Keyboard is a portable-friendly option for users who desire a keyboard without adding much bulk to their iPad. The keyboard attaches to the tablet using magnets and serves as a screen cover with a soft lining, offering protection from scratches.

The keyboard is more minimalist, lacking backlights and a trackpad, but it is suitable for lap use in short periods or at a desk for longer sessions. Plus, it doesn’t require charging port pairing, so it is easy to set up. The Apple Smart Keyboard is a reasonably priced option at $129.99, considering its quality and convenience to iPad users.

Zagg Pro Keys: The best budget-friendly iPad keyboard

The Zagg Pro Keys is an excellent budget-friendly choice at $99.99 for those seeking a quality iPad keyboard without breaking the bank. It offers an ideal balance of affordability and functionality, with drop protection and a long-lasting battery. This folio-style keyboard is designed to fit 10.2-inch iPads; there are also versions compatible with 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air models. There are also versions with or without a trackpad to suit your preferences.

The Zagg Pro Keys stands out as one of the best Bluetooth keyboards for iPads. Its wireless flexibility and ability to pair with up to two devices simultaneously make it a convenient option for users who work with multiple devices. It also features a slot for your Apple Pencil so that you won’t misplace it and offers multi-color backlighting. The Zagg Pro Keys is a versatile and cost-effective keyboard with various size options for multiple iPad models.

Brydge Max Plus:

The Brydge offers a diverse lineup of keyboards for many types of tablets, but for iPad users, the Max Plus, for $199.99, has a few unique design features. Unlike some of Brydges typical corner clamps, this one features a magnetic snap-fit case, allowing for a 135-degree screen rotation and adding a layer of protection on the backside.

The Brydge Max Plus connects via Bluetooth 5.0, and they provide an Instant-On connection that eliminates any lag often associated with Bluetooth connections. The keyboard also features a generously sized multi-touch trackpad, supporting all the necessary gestures. Lastly, the high-quality aluminum construction of the Brydge keyboard gives the entire setup a laptop-like feel.

Logitech K780: The best standalone iPad keyboard

The Logitech K780 is an excellent wireless keyboard for those looking to integrate their iPads into a multi-device setup, particularly for use at a desk. The keyboard features a rubber-coated tray along its back, which you can use to prop up your iPad or smartphone. It’s a full-sized keyboard complete with a number pad. Plus, the tray’s length and slight tilt ensure that your devices remain in place and at an optimal viewing angle.

Thanks to its Bluetooth connection, you can connect to up to three devices and switch between them using the F1-F3 function keys. Powered by two AA batteries, the keyboard boasts a 24-month battery life, eliminating the need for frequent recharging or plugging in charging cables. Overall, the Logitech K780 is an affordable keyboard for only $65, offering a satisfying typing experience thanks to its well-spaced keys, rounded keycaps, and low-profile design.

Honorable mentions That’s it for our list of the best iPad keyboards you can buy, but it’s only a fraction of what’s out there. We also want to give an honorable mention to the following products: Keychron K3 : For those who love mechanical keyboards, this one is lightweight, portable, and offers wired and Bluetooth connections. It sells for $89.99.

: For those who love mechanical keyboards, this one is lightweight, portable, and offers wired and Bluetooth connections. It sells for $89.99. Omoton for iPad : Slim, lightweight, and ultra-affordable for just $19.99. There’s no stand or trackpad, just the basics.

: Slim, lightweight, and ultra-affordable for just $19.99. There’s no stand or trackpad, just the basics. Brydge Pro Plus: The classic clamp-style bridge keyboard, available for 12.9-inch and 11-inch models. It offers a protective build and has a reliable productivity layout. See pricing.

FAQs

Are iPad keyboard cases worth it? Yes, keyboard cases are worth it if you frequently type or work on your iPad. They provide a more comfortable typing experience and added protection for your device.

Is Zagg keyboard compatible with iPad? Yes, Zagg keyboards are compatible with various iPad models, including 10.2-inch iPads, 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and iPad Air models.

How do I get my iPad to recognize my keyboard? To get your iPad to recognize your keyboard, turn on Bluetooth on your iPad, and put the keyboard in pairing mode. Once the keyboard appears in the list of available devices, tap on it to connect.

Can you have a case on iPad with a keyboard? Yes, you can have a case on your iPad with a keyboard, but it depends on the case design. Some keyboard cases are specifically designed to hold and protect the tablet, while others may require a separate case.

How do I get the keyboard back to normal on my iPad? To get the keyboard back to normal on your iPad, press and hold the Globe icon on the on-screen keyboard and select “Dock” or “Merge” from the options that appear.

Is it worth getting a keyboard for iPad? If you frequently type or use your iPad for productivity tasks, it is worth getting a keyboard. It enhances your typing experience and allows you to work more efficiently.

