Earlier this year Snapchat announced its own ChatGPT-powered bot called My AI. While it was initially for Plus members only, now anyone can use it. Admittedly the bot is much more limited than using ChatGPT directly, which is by design. While it can still answer basic questions, probably the most fun thing to do is mess with it. In this quick guide, we explain how to get Snapchat AI.

The Short Answer There's actually nothing to get as the My AI app is now included by default for all Snapchat members. There are several ways to interact with it, though the most basic way is to tap on the My AI contact in your Chat list. You can also right-swipe within the camera app.

How to use Snapchat AI

There are a few different ways to use My AI on Snapchat:

Trigger myAI within the Snapchat camera You can right-swipe on the camera app to trigger My AI. If this is your first time using it you’ll need to tap Accept on the terms of service. Once in you can send it any message you want. You can ask basic questions and naturally ask follow-ups.

Trigger myAI within the main chat window Simply click on the My AI bot within your chat list. Again you’ll need to tap Accept on the terms of service if you haven’t already triggered it before. That’s it. You can now use it as you see fit.

Summon it into your existing chats My AI can also be summoned within existing conversations. Simply tap on the friend you want to talk to and then type in @myai and tap on the My AI option that comes up. You can then ask it questions just like with the other methods above.

How to get Snapchat AI: What to do if you don’t see my AI

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

What do you do if My AI isn’t in the chat window and won’t trigger through any of these methods? There’s a few possible fixes.

First, you’ll want to ensure you’re up to date. Go into the App Store or Google Play and check for updates. We have a guide to Snapchat problems and fixes that will show you how if you don’t already know.

If this didn’t work you’ll want to log out and then go back in again. Tap on the Bitmoji at the top left corner of the camera screen. Next, tap the gear icon at the top right. Scroll down to Log Out. Tap it. Sign back in as usual.

No dice? Next, you’ll want to clear the app cache on your Android device. Do this by doing the following: Open Settings .

. Tap Apps next. Select Snapchat .

next. Select . Tap Storage (sometimes labeled as Storage and Cache).

(sometimes labeled as Storage and Cache). Tap Clear cache.

