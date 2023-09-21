Snapchat introduced its My AI bot earlier this year allowing you to ask it questions, help with basic tasks, and more. We’ll be honest though, it’s much more limited than going to ChatGPT directly, even if it is based around ChatGPT 4 technology. This is because Snapchat designed it with some strong limitations and security measures in place. Still, Snapchat AI can be a lot of fun, especially if you decide to mess with it with the goal of tripping it up or getting funny responses. In this guide, we’ll give you a few ideas and tips on how to mess with Snapchat AI.

How to mess with Snapchat AI There are many different ways to mess with Snapchat AI. While it won’t always fall for your attempts to trick it, the responses can be fun. It’s also just a fun mental exercise to see how you can manipulate it.

Use slang, puns, and memes to mess with Snapchat AI

Slang words and puns are a good way to mess with Snapchat AI. That said, it actually has a pretty extensive familiarity with modern and old slang. I tried out a dozen or so common Gen Z slang terms courtesy of my daughter and it understood the vast majority. Of course, new and emerging words that surfaced after 2021 will trip it up, as the database has yet to add anything newer than this. I also tried a variety of puns and jokes. For example, “Why did dumbo feel so sad?” It said it was down in the dumps… which doesn’t even make sense in the context of a joke.

As for memes? You can ask it stuff like what is 9+10 and it will jokingly say something like “21! Just kidding it’s 19.” After a little work, and a typo or two, I managed to convince it 9+10=4.

Send a lot of messages its way I’ve heard about others who have managed to flood Snapchat AI with a flurry of messages. Sadly I couldn’t get it to trip up, maybe I wasn’t asking the right hard questions. But that’s certainly one thing you can try.

Give it conflicting or misleading information

This one is a lot of fun. I made up all sorts of “Scientific reports” of God and that the world was 10,000 years old. It didn’t fully believe me, but it certainly was okay with responding the way I wanted. I ended up spending more time than I care to admit trying to see what misleading info I could feed it and how it would react. Other examples include giving it several names and seeing if it can follow along.

Ask open-ended questions that have no real solutions I asked it quite a few open-ended questions including “How do we solve world hunger” and “what is the meaning of life”. I asked it how to end the world, but it told me to keep things positive. The more open-ended the question, the more likely you are to successfully mess with Snapchat AI.

Why mess with Snapchat AI in the first place? Honestly, it’s a lot of fun. It was so much fun I ended up wasting way more time playing around with My AI than I intended. I also got a few friends to help me mess with, turning it into a group activity. While I question the actual usefulness of My AI versus using ChatGPT directly, I had a lot more fun and more success messing with Snapchat AI than I did ChatGPT, even if the former is based on the latter’s technology.

