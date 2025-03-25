Here's how to forward a text message on your phone

Sometimes it’s a lot easier to send on an SMS message than type out a new one. Perhaps you need to let others know that a friend is coming over for dinner, or you need to inform others of a change in your schedule. Want to know how to forward a text message?

The good news is that it’s pretty simple to forward text messages to others, and we will let you know precisely how to do it. This method works for the Google Messages app that comes with Android, but manufacturer-specific apps should work similarly, as well as other SMS apps.

QUICK ANSWER To forward a text message on Android, launch the Messages app, open the SMS you want to forward, tap and hold on to the message, tap on the three-dot menu button, and hit Forward. Select who you want to forward the message to and hit the send SMS button. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to forward a text message on Android

How to forward a text message on Android

Are you rocking an Android phone? Here’s how to forward a message. Open the Messages app. Open the thread that includes the message you want to forward. Tap and hold on to the exact SMS you want to resend. Once the message is selected, tap on the three-dot icon at the top right. Select Forward. A list of everyone you have recently received or sent a message to appears on a list. Tap on a name, and you can forward the message to them. If you want to forward the message to a new number or another contact, tap on New Message. Select or search for a contact. If you want, you can also add some text of your own to the original message you wish to send out. When ready to forward the message, tap on the send SMS button (right arrow icon).

How to forward a text message on an iPhone

iPhone users will have an equally easy time forwarding a text message if they know what to do. Launch the Messages app. Open the thread that includes the message you want to forward. Tap and hold on to the exact SMS you want to resend. Select More. Tap on the Forward icon. It looks like an arrow pointing to the right. Enter the recipient. Tap on the Send button, which is an arrow pointing up.

That’s all there is to it. Technically, the method is just as good as copying and pasting. Were you successful in forwarding a text message using these methods?

FAQs

Will the original sender know I forwarded his message? No. Forwarding a message is pretty much like copying and pasting text. Unless an involved party tells him, there is no way for the original sender to know you did this.

Can I forward a message to multiple people at a time? Yes. Simply add more people to the thread after you pick the first contact you want to forward a message to.

Can I unsend a text message I forwarded? No. Once an SMS message is sent, there is no way to retract it.

