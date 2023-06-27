Best daily deals

How to find your Wi-Fi password on Windows 10

On most of our personal devices, we enter the Wi-Fi password once and then never have to remember it again since it automatically connects afterward. But for when we have a new device or need to share the password with a friend, Windows 10 makes it easy to retrieve the Wi-Fi password without having to inspect your router. Here are two ways to find your Wi-Fi password on a Windows 10 PC.

On Windows 10, click the Start button, then select Settings > Network & Internet > Status > Network and Sharing Center. After that, choose Wireless Properties under your Wi-Fi network, select the Security tab, then click the Show characters check box.

How to find the Wi-Fi password from Windows 10 settings

If you are your Windows PC administrator and have no restrictions, this is the easiest method for finding the Wi-Fi password.

From the Start menu, navigate to Settings and select Network & Internet.

In the Status section, scroll down and click on Network and Sharing Center.

Next, select your Wi-Fi network under the View your active Networks section.

In the Wi-Fi Status pop-up window, click on Wireless Properties.

After that, click on the Security tab and then click the checkbox next to Show characters to view your Wi-Fi password.

Your Wi-Fi password will be displayed in the Network Security key field.

How to find the Wi-Fi password using Command Prompt

If you want to see the Wi-Fi password for any network saved on your Windows 10 PC, not just the one you are currently connected to, you can do so within the Command Prompt window. To start, press the Windows + R keys on your keyboard to open the Run window. Type “CMD” in the text field and click OK to open a new Command Prompt window.

Copy and paste the following command in the Command Prompt window, and press the Enter key.

netsh wlan show profiles

You will see a list of all the saved networks’ names under the User Profiles section.

To view the password of any saved networks, copy and paste the following command but replace the part that reads “wifi name” with the network name from User Profiles.

netsh wlan show profile "name=wifi name" key=clear

Once you press the Enter key, you will see a bunch of information about the network. Look to the Security settings section for the password besides the Key content.

FAQs

To find the Wi-Fi password on a Windows 10 HP laptop, access Network and Sharing Center, click your Wi-Fi connection, navigate to Wireless Properties, go to the Security tab, and check Show characters.

On a Windows PC, you can find your Wi-Fi password in the Security tab of the Wireless Properties of your Wi-Fi network. Follow this guide for detailed instructions.

Navigate to the Click Network and Sharing Center, and click on your Wi-Fi network to view properties.

