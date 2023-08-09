How to find and copy a Facebook URL

Finding a URL on a web browser is easy, but it isn’t quite as straightforward in the Facebook mobile app. It’s not difficult by any means, but it isn’t sitting right there at the top of the screen like it is when you’re using your PC. The method also differs slightly depending on what type of page you’re trying to find the URL for. To that end, here’s a quick guide on how to find a Facebook URL.

How to find and copy a Facebook profile URL

Whether you’re trying to find and copy the URL for your own Facebook profile or that of someone else, the process is essentially the same. Open the Facebook app, and navigate to the profile in question. Under the profile name, tap on the Settings button, represented by three horizontal dots. On the settings menu, you’ll see Your profile link at the bottom. This is the URL you’re looking for. Press Copy link to copy it to the clipboard. If on someone else’s profile rather than your own, the settings menu will be shorter, and the link will be under the heading [Profile name]’s profile link.

How to find and copy a Facebook page URL

If you’re trying to find and copy the URL for a Facebook page, start by navigating to the page on the Facebook app. Tap on the Share button in the top right corner, represented by the curved arrow that points to the right. Click on Copy link on the menu you see. This will copy the URL to your clipboard.

How to find and copy your Facebook business page URL

For the page of a business that you don’t own, the process for finding and copying the link is the same as the section above. But if you own the Facebook business page then it’s more similar to finding the link to your personal profile. Here are the steps: Navigate to the business page you own on the Facebook app. Among the options under the business name, you’ll see one called More on the right of the screen with three horizontal dots. Tap it. On the subsequent menu, scroll down and click on Copy page link.

How to find and copy a Facebook group URL

Finding and copying the link to a Facebook group is slightly less intuitive. Here are the steps: Navigate to the Facebook group on the mobile app. Under the name of the group, click on Invite. You’ll see a list of your friends at the bottom of the screen who you can invite. Above that, tap Share group. On the pop-up menu, select Copy link to group. The link will be copied to your clipboard.

How to find and copy a Facebook URL in a browser

Matt Horne / Android Authority

Finding and copying a Facebook profile on a browser couldn’t be easier. When you go to the profile page on a web browser for which you want to find the URL, it will be automatically shown in the address bar at the top of the browser window.

Highlight the URL with the cursor and then either right-click on it and select Copy or press Ctrl and C simultaneously on the keyboard. The URL will now be copied to your clipboard.

FAQs

Can you change a Facebook URL? Yes, if you change your Facebook username you’ll get a new URL.

How can I do a reverse image search on Facebook? If you want to search for someone or something on Facebook but you only have an image, you can do a reverse image search to find the profile.

Are there any good Facebook mobile app alternatives? Many people have complained about how slow and bloated the official Facebook app is. To give you more options, we’ve rounded up the ten best third-party Facebook apps. For those on a limited data plan, you might want to try out the Lite version of Facebook, which has fewer features.

