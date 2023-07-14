Can you FaceTime on an Apple Watch? Yes, here's how.

Apple’s smartwatches put more tools than ever on users’ wrists, streamlining fitness, health, and communication. With FaceTime Audio, even if you don’t have a cellular plan, you can still reach out to contacts from your wrist. Find out how to make FaceTime Audio calls on the Apple Watch.

Make a FaceTime call from your contact list

Use Siri to make a FaceTime call

What is FaceTime Audio?

FaceTime Audio allows Apple users to make free voice calls over Wi-Fi without activating cellular service on their Apple Watch. These calls can be placed from iPads, iPods, Macs, iPhones, and, yes, even Apple Watches. Unfortunately, since the Apple Watch does not house a camera, users cannot make FaceTime video calls from the wrist. You will be able to hear whoever you contact, but you won’t be able to see the person on the other end.

Make a FaceTime Audio call from your contact list

Make a FaceTime Audio call to anyone in your contact list with just a few taps. Open the Phone app on your Apple Watch.

on your Apple Watch. Tap Contacts , then scroll to the contact you would like to call and tap their name .

, then scroll to the contact you would like to call and tap their . Tap on the phone icon .

. Tap FaceTime Audio.

Use Siri to make a FaceTime call on your Apple Watch

If you want to cut out any tapping and scrolling, ask Siri to place a FaceTime Audio call from your Apple Watch. Press and hold the Digital Crown to wake Siri.

to wake Siri. Say something like “Siri, FaceTime Dave Jones,” but insert the name of the contact you would like to call.

Wait for Siri to place the call.

Can the Apple Watch do FaceTime video calls? No. You cannot make video calls from the Apple Watch, but with a FaceTime Audio call, you should be able to hear contacts just fine.

How do you answer a FaceTime call on your Apple Watch? To answer a FaceTime call, tap the green phone icon.

Can you call your own phone from your Apple Watch? No, you cannot call your own phone from the Apple Watch.

Why won't my Apple Watch make phone calls? If you have an LTE-enabled device, you need to activate service with your provider. Then, make sure Airplane mode is disabled and verify your signal strength in the device’s control center. For more tips, read our complete guide to the most common Apple Watch problems and how to fix them.

Does the Apple Watch have a speaker? Yes. The Apple Watch features a built-in speaker. You can also pair the wearable with wireless earbuds for a more private conversation.

