Apple’s smartwatches are designed to be iPhone companions but with a data plan, they can be capable devices all on their own. Find out how to activate cellular service on your Apple Watch and leave your phone at home.

How to set up cellular on your Apple Watch

When you first set up your Apple Watch, you can activate cellular by following the onscreen prompts. If you opt-out of activating cellular during your original pairing process, you can always set up cellular from the Apple Watch app. On your paired iPhone, open the Apple Watch app .

. Tap the My Watch tab , then tap Cellular .

, then tap . Tap Set Up Cellular , then tap Set Up Cellular again.

, then tap again. You will be redirected to instructions for your specific cell carrier. Confirm your identity to add the Apple Watch to your plan. You may also need to contact your carrier to complete the setup process. Your Apple Watch will likely be assigned its own phone number for billing purposes, however, the device will actually use the same number as your iPhone. If you set up cellular on a family member’s device who doesn’t have their own iPhone, that device will receive and use its own number. Cellular support for a family member’s managed Apple Watch is only available in certain regions and through specific carriers.

How to connect to a cellular network

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

If you have cellular service activated on your Apple Watch, the device will connect to the network automatically when necessary. Apple Watches automatically utilizes the most power-efficient wireless available. When your iPhone is nearby, the device will use your phone’s signal either via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

When your watch needs to connect to cellular, it will use LTE networks.

If LTE isn’t available, your watch will try to connect to UMTS if your specific carrier supports it. You can manually turn your cellular connection on or off anytime by swiping up from your Apple Watch face and tapping the Cellular icon. If you experience issues with your cellular connection read our guide to common Apple Watch problems and their solutions.

How to know if your Apple Watch has an active cellular signal

Apple

When your watch connects to a cellular network, you can check the signal strength from your device’s quick menu by swiping up from your watch face. When the Cellular icon is green you are connected to a cellular signal.

is you are connected to a cellular signal. When the Cellular icon is white your plan is active but your device is connected to your phone via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

FAQs

How do you remove a cellular plan from your Apple Watch? To remove your cellular plan, open the Watch app on your paired iPhone and tap the My Watch tab, then tap Cellular. Tap the information icon at the top of the screen and tap Remove Plan, then tap again to confirm. You may need to contact your cellular carrier to complete the process and cancel your subscription.

Do you have to activate cellular on an Apple Watch? No, you can use the device without activating cellular capabilities.

Does a cellular connection use more battery on the Apple Watch? Yes. According to Apple, extended periods of cellular connection will drain the battery faster than connecting to your phone.

How do you check your cellular data use on an Apple Watch? Open the Watch app on your paired iPhone, tap the My Watch tab, then tap Cellular. Scroll down to the Cellular Data Usage section to review your data usage.

