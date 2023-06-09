Do you not like the idea of having your whole Cash App transaction history in the app? Maybe you want to clear it and keep it out of sight. Today we’ll help you figure out how to delete the Cash App history.

QUICK ANSWER If you're trying to figure out how to delete Cash App history, we regret to inform you there is no straightforward way to do so. There is a workaround you can try, but it involves deleting your Cash App account. Keep reading to learn all the details. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Can you delete your Cash App history?

How to delete your personal information on Cash App

How to delete someone from your Cash App favorites

Editor’s note: We used Cash App version 3.97.1, a custom Windows 11 PC, and a Google Pixel 7 running Android 13 to formulate these instructions. We also verified that the process is the same on iOS using an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 16.4.1. Some steps may change or look different depending on your device, software version, and app version.

Can you delete your Cash App history?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

As mentioned in the quick answer, there is no official way to easily delete the Cash App history. Cash App simply doesn’t allow it. Or at least there is no button or setting for easily doing it.

It is, however, possible to delete your Cash App history; it just comes with a huge caveat. If you want to clear the activity records on Cash App, you can only do so if you delete your Cash App account. And you need to make sure you take specific steps to request your personal information to be deleted. If you don’t do this, your Cash App history will still be there when you create a new account.

Before moving on to show you how to delete your Cash App history, though, we have to suggest that you reconsider your decision. Keeping your Cash App history around isn’t usually a real concern. This is already private information, after all. Many like deleting the activity because they are used to Venmo, a very similar mobile payments app.

Venmo can make your transaction history public, as it has a social feed, which you can hide by digging into the settings. Cash App is nothing like Venmo in this sense. No one will know about your transactions, and no one should be able to see them unless they have access to your phone or account.

How to delete your personal information on Cash App If you’ve made up your mind, want to clear your Cash App history, and don’t mind deleting your account, we can proceed with the step-by-step instructions.

You can backup your Cash App history: If you want to ensure you have records of what you’ve done on Cash App, you can download your info from the Cash App website. Here’s how: On a browser, go to Cash.app. Click on Log In and follow the instructions to enter your account. You’ll automatically enter the Activity page. Click the Download option to grab your Cash App history. You can also go to the Documents tab and get other statements and records. Additionally, you can go to Account and select Download your info to get a record of your personal details.

Also, make sure you withdraw all your funds from Cash App first.

How to delete your Cash App account and history: OK, now that that’s out of the way, it’s time to get to actually deleting your Cash App history and account. Thankfully, you can do this from your phone. Launch Cash App. Tap on your profile icon. Go into Support. Select Account & Settings. Tap on Delete Your Personal Information. You’ll get related information and recommendations. Scroll to the bottom and hit Contact Support. Tap on Chat. Tell Cash App support you want to delete your personal information and account.

Once you are done with the process, you can create a Cash App account again, if you want. Your Cash App history will be gone. All new activity will be recorded again, though. You’ll have to go through the same process to delete it again.

How to delete someone from your Cash App favorites Are you also trying to keep your experience clean in other areas of Cash App? Here’s how to delete people from your Favorites list. Launch Cash App. Tap on your profile icon. Go into Favorites. Tap on the small green star next to the contacts you want to remove.

FAQs

Can I delete my Cash App activity? Deleting your Cash App activity log is possible, but it isn’t easy. You will have to delete your account in the process. There is no button or feature to clear your history while keeping your account active.

Can I create a new Cash App account after deleting it? Yes! You can create a new account right after the deletion process is done. You can even use the same number and email. And if you didn’t request your personal information to be deleted, your previous activity will still be there.

Can I have multiple Cash App accounts? Cash App allows users to have up to two accounts; a personal and a business one. The only caveat is that you must sign up with different phone numbers and emails.

Comments