Have you ever wondered how people display what they’re currently listening to on Spotify as their Discord status? Discord makes it unbelievably easy to update others on what you’re doing in real-time, whether that’s listening to music, playing a game, or streaming. The key to all of this is “account linking,” or, as Discord calls it, Connections. If you are a Discord user as well as a Spotify subscriber, you can connect both platforms in seconds. This not only allows your friends and fellow Discord users to see what you’re listening to on Spotify but also integrates it seamlessly into your Discord server experience. Let’s discuss how to connect Spotify to Discord.

To connect Spotify to Discord, open Discord on your computer. Click User Settings > Connections. From here, click on the Spotify button to open up a Spotify login page. Log in using Facebook, Apple, Google, or email/username and password. After this, you will have connected Spotify to Discord.

How to connect your Spotify account to Discord on mobile

Connecting your Spotify to Discord opens many doors. For one, it allows you to share what you’re listening to with all of your friends. If you choose to display your Spotify activity publicly, everyone—even people you don’t know in other servers—can see your listening activity publicly displayed on your profile.

Additionally, you can even start listening parties if you connect your Spotify and Discord accounts. It’s wild.

How to connect your Spotify account to Discord on desktop Open the Discord desktop app or go to the Discord website in a browser and log in.

Click the gear-shaped User Settings button at the bottom of the interface, next to the Mute and Deafen icons.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Within the USER SETTINGS menu, navigate to the Connections tab.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

In the Connections menu, click the Spotify button. This icon is typically located at the top, within the CONNECT YOUR ACCOUNTS box.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

This will take you to a special login page where you can log into your Spotify account. Log into your Spotify account to finish linking it to Discord.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Allow others to see what you’re listening to If you want people to see what you are listening to on Spotify, here’s how to do it: Open Spotify and go to the Connections tab.

tab. Scroll down until you find your connected Spotify account.

Look for two sliders: Display on profile and Display Spotify as your status .

and . To let people know when you’re listening to Spotify and what you’re listening to, turn on Display Spotify as your status.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to connect your Spotify account to Discord on mobile Open the Discord app on your mobile device.

If you’re in a server, swipe in from the left to reveal all of the tabs at the bottom.

Tap the User Settings button, which looks like your Discord profile picture. This is the tab at the bottom that is furthest to the right.

button, which looks like your Discord profile picture. This is the tab at the bottom that is furthest to the right. In USER SETTINGS, tap the Connections tab; this button looks like a phone to the right of a laptop computer.

Tap "User settings" button Choose "Connections"

Tap the ADD button in the top right of Connections.

button in the top right of Connections. Then, from the options that appear from below, select Spotify .

. Log into your Spotify account to connect it.

Tap "ADD" button Select "Spotify"

FAQs

Do I need to be a Discord Nitro subscriber to display my Spotify activity? No. If you grant Discord access to your Spotify details, your Spotify activity will show up as your status even if you are not a Discord Nitro subscriber.

Do I need to have Spotify Premium to connect my account to Discord? No. Spotify can be connected to Discord even if you are not a Spotify Premium subscriber.

