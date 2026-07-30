Score a massive $1,000 discount on the latest 85-inch Hisense UR8 RGB MiniLED TV

Best Buy just knocked $1,000 off the Hisense 85-inch UR8 RGB MiniLED Series TV, dropping it to $2,499.99 from its $3,499.99 retail price. That is a 29% discount relative to the RRP, and it is the best deal we have seen on this model.

That kind of price cut stands out even more because this is the 2026 version of the UR8, not an older set being cleared out. Hisense positions the 85-inch UR8 as an upper-midrange 4K Google TV with premium big-screen appeal, sitting below the UR9 in the 2026 lineup but still aimed at shoppers who want a more high-end viewing experience.

The big feature here is Hisense’s newer RGB MiniLED tech. The company’s pitch is better color volume and more natural-looking hues than standard MiniLED TVs, especially in bright HDR scenes. Reviews and early impressions have also highlighted high brightness and very good contrast for this class, which helps the TV look strong with movies, sports, and games.

Gaming is another major focus for the UR8 series. Hisense is marketing it with advanced gaming performance and high-refresh-rate support, which adds to the appeal if you want a huge screen that can keep up with fast action.

An 85-inch TV is already a statement piece, and getting the latest model with RGB MiniLED tech at $1,000 off makes this a deal worth a closer look right now.

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