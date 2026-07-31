The XGIMI Elfin Flip Laser projector is already 10% off at Amazon

Movie nights, dorm rooms, and trips are a lot more fun when you can bring a big screen with you. The XGIMI Elfin Flip Laser fits that kind of setup well, and there’s already a deal on it at Amazon. Right now, the XGIMI Elfin Flip Laser is down to $718.99 from its $799 recommended retail price, a 10% discount. It’s also the first Amazon deal we’ve seen on the projector.

The Elfin Flip Laser is a portable 1080p smart projector built for big-screen viewing in more places than a standard home setup. It uses an RGB triple-laser light source, which XGIMI says delivers better color performance than the LED light sources used by many portable projectors. It also keeps an ultra-thin, travel-friendly design, so it’s easy to carry from room to room or pack for a trip.

One feature that stands out is the built-in 150-degree flip stand. That gives you more freedom when setting the projector on a table, shelf, or other spot where the angle might not be ideal. Netflix support is built in, too, so it’s designed to stream directly without needing extra hardware.

Amazon shoppers are also rating it well, with a 4.4 out of 5 score. If you want a sleek Full HD projector that’s easy to move around and ready for streaming, this discount makes it a good time to grab one.

Follow