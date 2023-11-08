Did you get yourself a nice pair of Bose headphones or earbuds? You’re in for a treat! Bose is known for offering awesome headphones. We know pairing them can be a bit confusing if you haven’t familiarized yourself with them, though. Let’s show you how to connect Bose headphones to an iPhone.

Editor’s note: We used an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.2 to formulate these instructions. Some menus may look different, depending on your hardware and software version.

How to put your Bose headphones in pairing mode

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Regardless of which method you use to connect your Bose headphones to an iPhone, you will need to figure out how to put them in pairing mode. Let’s go over these steps first. Make sure your headphones have a charge. You don’t want them dying on you in the middle of the process. If you have regular headphones, press and hold the Power button until the status light starts blinking blue. If you have wireless earbuds, open the lid, then press and hold the Bluetooth button until the status light starts blinking blue. It’s in the back of the case.

How to pair Bose headphones with an iPhone You can connect your Bose headphones with an iPhone over Bluetooth. Here’s how to do it. Put your headphones or earbuds in pairing mode using the instructions in the first section. On your iPhone, launch the Settings app. Tap on Bluetooth. Make sure Bluetooth is toggled on. Your Bose headphones or earbuds will show up under Other Devices. Select them. If you’re asked for a PIN, the default is 0000 or 1234.

Once connected, the headphones will say “connected to,” followed by your device’s name. The status light will also turn solid blue. You can start listening now.

How to pair Bose headphones to an iPhone by using the Bose Connect app Using the method above will work, but those who really want to unleash the full potential of their Bose headphones will need the Bose Connect app. With the official app, you can do things like update the firmware on your headphones, locate certain models, share audio, and control your headphones’ settings.

Just keep in mind Bose Connect is an older app, and it works only with older devices. Here’s an official list of devices Bose Connect supports. On your iPhone, download the Bose Connect app from the Apple App Store. Launch the Bose Connect app. Go through the set-up process. The Bose Connect app will start searching for products. Put your headphones or earbuds in pairing mode using the instructions in the first section. Tap on your headphones. You will get the option to name your headphones. Pick a name and select Continue. Your headphones will connect. You can start listening now!

How to pair Bose headphones to an iPhone using the Bose Music app Newer Bose headphones will need to use the Most Music app, instead of the Bose Connect application. Here’s an official list of the devices the Bose Music app supports. On your iPhone, download the Bose Music app from the Apple App Store. Now, launch the Bose Music app. The app may ask you to connect to Wi-Fi. You can do so, or choose Do It Later. Similarly, you may be asked to enable Bluetooth and/or Location Services. Do so. The app will ask you to Sign In or Create Account. Follow the instructions. You can also skip this step for now and go straight to Connect a Product. Once you’ve completed the set-up process, you will be presented with the My Bose screen. Tap on the + button. Select Headphones & Frames. The Bose Music app will start searching for products. Put your headphones or earbuds in pairing mode using the instructions in the first section. When Bose Music finds your headphones, tap on Add Product. Follow the in-app instructions. It will guide you through everything. After you go through the Product Tour, select All Set. You’re done!

FAQs

Why are my Bose headphones not connecting to my iPhone? If you’ve followed the steps in this guide, and can’t connect your Bose headphones to an iPhone, Bose has some troubleshooting suggestions. You can reboot the iPhone. You might also want to try clearing the headphones’ memory by pressing and holding the Power or Bluetooth button for about 10 seconds. If that doesn’t help, you should check if the headphones’ Bluetooth works by trying to connect them to another device.

Can my Bose and Beats be connected to my iPhone? Both Bose and Beats headphones support iPhone connectivity. You can’t, however, use them both simultaneously. It is possible to connect two Bose headphones to a single iPhone, though, thanks to the audio-sharing feature you can access from the official app.

Can I pair my Bose headphones with my computer and iPhone? If what you want is to connect your Bose headphones to two devices at the same time, that feature is called Bluetooth multipoint. Not all Bose headphones support this, but if yours do, you can connect to two devices simultaneously. Here’s a guide on how to set up Bluetooth Multipoint. If your headphones don’t support Bluetooth Multipoint, you can pair to multiple devices, but the headphones will only actively connect to one at a time.

