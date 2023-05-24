How to close tabs in your Android browser

When you sit back and think about it, modern technology is pretty fascinating. Smartphones allow us to access the internet from remote locations at any time. The speed at which we can traverse the internet is also important to keep in mind. If you have too many applications or tabs running in the background, your device can slow down. Let’s review how to close tabs on your Android device.

How to close a tab in a Samsung browser It’s generally a good idea to manage your open tabs on any device. When you keep a tab open in your Samsung browser, your device works to keep that data operating in the background so you can quickly return to it after.

Tap the tabs button in the bottom toolbar. Press the X button on whichever tab you would like to close.

How to close a tab in a Chrome browser Chrome tabs can consume a lot of your device’s memory if you don’t manage it properly. If you let them get out of hand, and suddenly you have 20 or more tabs open, you may see your device start to slow down. In this case, it’s a good idea to go through your open tabs and close whichever ones you don’t need.

Tap the tabs button at the top. Press the X button on whichever tab you would like to close.

How to close all tabs at once in a Samsung browser Samsung devices have a pretty hefty skin over Android, so that’s already eating up resources. If you own an older Samsung device, this can also mean a significant performance hit if you have many tabs open. If you’re finding yourself in this position, it’s probably a good idea to go ahead and close all of your open tabs at once.

Tap the tabs button in the bottom toolbar. Press the ⋮ button in the top right. From the following dropdown options, select Close all tabs.

How to close all tabs at once in a Chrome browser Closing all tabs at once is possible on the Google Chrome mobile browser as well. This is one of several ways to speed up Chrome, as well as the rest of your device’s goings-on.

Tap the tabs button at the top. Press the ⋮ button in the top right. From the following dropdown options, select Close all tabs.

How to automatically close tabs in a Chrome browser Many browser apps allow you to close all tabs upon exiting the application. In other words, when you close the app, all tabs running in the background close with the instance. However, the current iteration of Chrome for mobile does not have this option.

