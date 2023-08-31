How to group and organize your tabs in Chrome

One of the first things anybody learns when using Google Chrome is that tabs can seemingly multiply. For many of us, opening new tabs is like breathing — it just happens, whether we’re conscious of it or not. When you open so many tabs that you can barely recognize the text next to each icon, you may wonder whether there’s a better way to organize your browser. Luckily, there is a way to group tabs in Chrome.

QUICK ANSWER To start a new tab group in the desktop version of Google Chrome, right-click a tab and select Add tab to new group .

. To group Chrome tabs on Android, tap the Tabs button in the top right. Long-press any tab, and then drag it over the tab you want to group it with. Release it to create the tab group. KEY SECTIONS How to use tab groups on Google Chrome (desktop)

How to group tabs on Google Chrome (mobile)

When you aren’t actively keeping track of your open tabs in Chrome, things can quickly get out of hand. This goes for both the desktop and mobile versions of the browser.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

In 2020, a Google Chrome update added a feature known as tab groups. On the desktop, each group can have a custom name and color, and in any case you can always choose to delete tabs from the group or move them out.

How to group tabs in your Chrome browser (desktop) There are two steps in the process: starting a tab group and then adding other tabs to that group.

Starting a new tab group in Chrome To start a new tab group, right-click any of your open tabs and click Add tab to new group.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Type in a name for the tab group in the Name this group field, then click one of the colored circles underneath to give the group a color.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Adding tabs to your tab group You don’t have much of a group until you add other tabs to it. You can either add a brand new tab, or add tabs that are already open.

If you want to add a brand new tab to a group, right-click on the group and click New tab in group. You’ll have to navigate to a new URL.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

If you want to add tabs that are already open, right-click on a tab that you want to merge.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Hover your cursor over the option that reads Add tab to group. From the extended menu, click on the name of the tab group you want to add it to.

How to group tabs in the Chrome mobile app Before starting, make sure Android is up-to-date, and that you’ve also updated the Google Chrome app to the latest version. We won’t cover iOS here, since it doesn’t support the same functionality.

Open the Chrome mobile app and tap the Tabs button in the top-right corner.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Next, press the ⋮ button in the top right. From the subsequent dropdown, select Group tabs.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Each tab will have empty circles in the top right. Select whichever tabs you want to group by tapping the empty circles; this will highlight them and check them off.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

When finished, tap Group in the top right.

A faster way to group Chrome tabs on mobile Open Google Chrome on your phone and press the Tabs button in the top right.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Now, on the tabs screen, long-press (press and hold) one of the tabs you want to group.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

While holding the tab, drag it directly on top of another tab you want to group it with. When you see a larger box appear around both tabs, release to create your new tab group.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

FAQs

What is the shortcut for opening a tab in Chrome? The Windows shortcut for opening a Chrome tab is Ctrl + T. The Mac shortcut is ⌘ Command + T.

What is the shortcut for closing a tab in Chrome? The Windows shortcut for closing a Chrome tab is Ctrl + W. The Mac shortcut is ⌘ Command + W.

What does 'pin tab' mean in Chrome? Pinning a tab in Chrome will lock it to the leftmost side of the Chrome tab bar. It will also only show its icon; you won’t be able to see any text.

