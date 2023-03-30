How to charge your Google Pixel Watch

Google’s first-ever smartwatch has a ton of smart tools and Fitbit features on board, but you’ll need a solid charging schedule to make the most of the device. Find out how to charge the Pixel Watch and make sure you’re never out of juice.

QUICK ANSWER To charge your Pixel Watch, connect the device's USB-C magnetic charging cable to a charging block and plug the block into an outlet, then rest your device on the charging puck. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to charge your Pixel Watch

How long does it take?

Why won't my device charge?

How to charge your Pixel Watch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Charging your Pixel Watch is as easy as locating a power source. However, the watch will only charge with its official magnetic charging cable. Connect the included USB-C magnetic charging cable to a charging block .

to a . Plug the charging block into an outlet .

. Rest your Pixel Watch on the charging puck . You’ll notice that the puck is curved to accommodate the rounded back of your device.

. You’ll notice that the puck is curved to accommodate the rounded back of your device. When a connection is made, the Pixel Watch screen will wake up and display the battery percentage. The device’s battery life is not great compared to other Fitbit devices. Once you charge up, the watch should last about 24 hours.

How long does the Pixel Watch take to charge? According to Google, the Pixel Watch will charge from 0 to 100% in about 80 minutes. If you’re just trying to grab enough juice for sleep tracking, the device will charge from 0 to 50% in about 30 minutes, or 0 to 80% in about 55 minutes. We tested these claims during our Pixel Watch review and found them fairly accurate.

Why won’t my device charge?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Battery life woes are one of the most common Pixel Watch problems. If your device won’t seem to take a charge, you may be facing one of the following issues: An imperfect connection to your charging puck The magnetic puck is designed to make charging seamless, but that doesn’t mean it’s perfect. If after several seconds you receive a notification on your watch that the connection isn’t correct, simply remove your watch and replace it, lining up the rounded back of your case with the curve of the charging puck. Make sure both the back of your device and the charging puck are clear of debris.

Using an alternative charger As mentioned, only the official charging cable included in the box will charge the watch. Unfortunately, you cannot charge your Pixel Watch using a charging pad or reverse wireless charging from a Pixel phone.

Inactive power source If you are using the correct charging cable and the connection seems correct, check that the outlet you are using has power.



FAQs

Does the Pixel Watch come with a charger? Yes. However, the device does not come with a charging block, so you will need to purchase one to charge your device.

How do I check how much battery is left on my Pixel Watch? To check how much battery is left on your device, swipe down from your watch face. The percent of battery life remaining will be displayed under the battery icon.

Can you charge a Google Pixel Watch with an Apple Watch charger or other wireless charger? No. The device requires its proprietary charger.

