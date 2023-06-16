How to change the voice in Apple Maps

As important as the visual aspects of a navigation app can be, voice guidance can be just as crucial for some people, if not moreso — you have to keep your eyes on the road most of the time. If you’re finding that the current voice in Apple Maps isn’t cutting it, here’s how to change it on your iPhone .

To change the voice in Apple Maps, you'll have to tweak Siri settings. Open the iPhone Settings app and go to Siri and Search > Siri Voice . Experiment with different Variety and Voice combinations.

How to change the Apple Maps voice

The reality is that Apple Maps uses the same voice as Siri elsewhere on your iPhone. It’s inseparable, so you’ll have to change Siri’s sound to affect Maps.

Follow these steps:

Open your iPhone’s Settings app.

Scroll down and select Siri and Search .

. Tap Siri Voice .

Pick an accent under Variety .

. Thankfully English has several options, including American, Australian, British, Indian, Irish, and South African. Don’t worry, this only changes how Siri sounds, not your iPhone’s system language. Pick a Voice for alternate versions of a Variety. Note that while most English Varieties have two Voices, American has five. Switch between Voices to hear samples.

That’s it — once your iPhone has finished downloading the new voice, it should kick in everywhere. This also impacts a paired Apple Watch, so bear that in mind. You may need to wait a few minutes to guarantee secondary devices have made the switch.

