How to change or reset your router password

Whether you have forgotten it or it’s just come time to change it, here’s how to change or reset your Wi-Fi router’s password. While the specific steps to do this may vary depending on your router, we’ll cover the basic steps you should follow.

The specifics may vary, but in general, to change your router's password, open a web browser and enter your router's IP address; this is often 192.168.0.1 or 192.168.1.1, but it can vary > Log in to your router using your username and password; if you never changed these from the default ones, you can often find them written on the router itself > After you have logged in, look for a setting labeled something like Router settings, Security, Password, Login details, Account, or similar > Look for a box labeled Password, Key, Login details, or something similar > Enter the new password and username you want, and then be sure to hit Save, OK, Apply, or similar.

If you cannot remember your router's password, you can reset it by looking for the Reset button on the router itself. This is often inside a deep channel, and you must press it using something long and thin, such as a straightened paperclip.

You can often find the default username and password of your router on labels on the back, bottom, or sides of the router, inside the manual or other documents that came with your router, or on your router manufacturer's website.

