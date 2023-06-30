How to see your Wi-Fi password on Android

Even though 5G is appearing in more places than ever, nothing beats the convenience of fast and unlimited Wi-Fi. On Android, you just need to enter your Wi-Fi password once to connect, and the phone associates the network and its credentials to your Google account. So all your future connections to that network can be done without needing to remember that password. But what if you need to see your Wi-Fi password and share it with someone else? We show you how you can easily find and view your saved Wi-Fi password on Android.

QUICK ANSWER Go to Settings > Network & internet > Internet, select the saved network and press the gear icon, and then click on the Share button. This will display a QR code and the password in plain text. On Samsung Galaxy devices, you cannot see the password in plain text. However, you can access the QR code, which can easily be read through the camera app or a QR code scanner app. Go to Settings > Connections > Wi-Fi, select the saved network and press the gear icon, and then click on the Share button. This will display a QR code. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to find your Wi-Fi password on an Android device: Android 10 and above

How to find your Wi-Fi password on an Android device: Android 9 and below

How to find your Wi-Fi password on an Android device: Android 10 and above Locating a saved Wi-Fi password is very easy on newer versions of Android, as Google added an official settings pane to facilitate this step with Android 10. We’re already in the era of Android 13 and even Android 14 beta testing, so there’s a good chance that your phone is already on a version of Android that is above Android 10.

Note that different OEMs may have slightly different labels under which this setting resides. But essentially, you are looking for a gear icon or a share icon next to the Wi-Fi name, present within the Settings app.

On Google Pixels and other Android devices with stock Android UX On your Google Pixel, go to Settings > Network & internet > Internet .

. Locate the saved or connected network whose password you need.

Click on the gear icon on the right side of the particular entry. You can also long-press on it.

on the right side of the particular entry. You can also long-press on it. Click on the Share button.

button. The phone will then need you to verify your identity by reconfirming your fingerprint or PIN/password.

Once you have authenticated your identity, the phone will display a QR code as well as the password of the Wi-Fi in plain text.

You can then share the Wi-Fi password from that screen.

On Samsung Galaxy phones Samsung does not allow you to view the saved password easily. Instead, you can have it displayed as a QR code that can be easily scanned through your phone’s camera or a dedicated QR scanner app. Scanning will share the Wi-Fi password without revealing it, though note that you may be able to see the password on the other phone.

Further, Samsung only lets you share the password of the currently connected Wi-Fi network. You cannot share the password of previously connected networks if you are not actively connected to them at that moment. On your Samsung Galaxy phone, go to Settings > Connections > Wi-Fi .

. Locate the saved or connected network whose password you need.

Click on the gear icon on the right side of the particular entry.

on the right side of the particular entry. Click on the QR Code button.

button. The phone will then need you to verify your identity by reconfirming your fingerprint or PIN/password.

Once you have authenticated your identity, the phone will display a QR code that you can easily scan to share the password forward. You can also save the QR code as an image and share the image through messaging apps to share the password with others.

You can save the image and then view it in Google Photos. This will let you use the Google Lens feature to scan the QR code, and the resultant information card will display the password in plain text.

On OnePlus and OPPO phones On your OnePlus or OPPO phone, go to Settings > Wi-Fi .

. Locate the saved or connected network whose password you need.

Click on the info icon on the right side of the particular entry.

on the right side of the particular entry. Click on the Share button.

button. The phone will then need you to verify your identity by reconfirming your fingerprint or PIN/password.

Once you have authenticated your identity, the phone will display a QR code as well as the password of the Wi-Fi in plain text.

How to find your Wi-Fi password on an Android device: Android 9 and below If you are running an older version of Android, namely Android 9 and below, you will need root access to view the saved Wi-Fi passwords on your device. If you do not have root, unfortunately, there is no easy way for you to view the saved Wi-Fi passwords on your device. Make sure you understand the risks associated with rooting your device before you decide to do so.

Using an app On phones with Android 9 and below, ensure that you are rooted.

Download Wi-Fi Password Viewer [ROOT] on your phone.

Run the app and view the passwords of your previously connected Wi-Fi connections.

Without an app If you do not want to download a separate app, you can find the stored Wi-Fi data at /data/misc/wifi/wpa_supplicant.conf file. Just use a root-based file explorer app to locate the file and open it. You will find all saved networks (SSID) and their respective passwords (PSK). Now that you have your password visible to you in plain text, we recommend that you make use of a good password manager to ensure that you always have access to the password in a safe and secure manner.

If you own an iPhone, you can also check out our guide on sharing saved Wi-Fi on an iPhone.

FAQs

Can I see my Wi-Fi password on my Android phone? You can follow the guide above to see the password on various Android devices.

How do I find my Wi-Fi password on my Android tablet? The same steps mentioned above are applicable to Android tablets.

Should I share password in plain text or should I prefer a QR code? We advise sharing your password through a QR code, as QR codes are not as easily read by humans as compared to a plain text password. However, note that QR codes are easily readable through scanner apps, and the password is not secured in any fashion. Further, the receiver can also view the code once it gets saved on their phone. So please share your Wi-Fi password only with users you trust.

