How to add widgets to your iPhone's homescreen

How to add widgets to an iPhone homescreen First note that you can only add widgets associated with an installed app, and not all third-party apps offer them. Under those conditions though, adding homescreen widgets is easy: Long-press an empty space on your home screen until apps begin shaking.

Tap the plus icon in the upper-left corner.

Browse through widgets and select the one you want.

Some widgets have multiple versions or sizes, in which case you can swipe to select.

Tap Add Widget when you’re ready.

Tap the plus icon Select the widget you want to add Tap "Add Widget"

How to move or stack widgets on the iPhone homescreen By default iOS adds new widgets to the next available space, but you may want them somewhere else based on aesthetics or practicality. To move a widget, just tap and hold on it and select Edit Home Screen. Drag the widget to a new space or page.

If you want to save room, you can combine similarly-sized widgets into a stack, then swipe up or down on it to flip through info. Here’s how to create a custom stack: Add two or more widgets to your homescreen.

Tap and hold on one of the widgets until apps begins shaking.

Drag it on top of another widget.

Drag all the widgets you want on top of each other.

Tap Done.

Long-press one of the widgets Tap "Done"

If you want to rearrange or remove widgets within a stack, follow these steps: Tap and hold on it and choose Edit Stack .

. Drag and drop widgets to rearrange them, or hit a minus button to remove one. You might also want to toggle off Widget Suggestions in this menu, since iOS will sometimes insert widgets that have nothing to do with your theme.

How to remove widgets from your iPhone homescreen Long-press an empty space on your home screen until apps begin shaking.

Tap the minus icon next to the widget to remove it.

AA Update Team / Android Authority

How to add widgets to your iPhone’s lockscreen Lockscreen widgets are a different beast. They come in smaller sizes, and you add them as a part of customizing wallpaper. Follow these steps: Go to Settings on your device and navigate to Wallpaper .

on your device and navigate to . Swipe to select the wallpaper pair you want to edit, then tap Customize under the lockscreen.

under the lockscreen. Tap the highlighted rectangle under the clock. This is the widget tray.

Tap or drag one or more of the suggested widgets to add them to the tray.

Or scroll down and select an app name to see the widgets it has available.

If you go the second route, tap or drag the size you want into the tray.

Drag and drop widgets within the tray to rearrange them, or tap a minus button to remove one.

Close the Add Widgets window, then tap Done.

Tap "Customize" on the lock screen Tap the widget tray Tap "Done"

FAQs

Can I create a custom widget for an app that doesn't offer one by default? As of now, iOS does not provide a built-in feature to create custom widgets for apps that don’t offer them. You can only use widgets provided by the app developers.

How many widgets can I put on my iPhone homescreen? You can add quite a few widgets, but be careful not to add too many. Too many widgets might slow down your homescreen and make it look cluttered. It’s best to find a balance so your iPhone stays easy to use and looks good.

Can I customize the background color or appearance of the widgets on my homescreen? The appearance of widgets is generally determined by the app developer and follows the system-wide theme. You cannot customize the background color or appearance of individual widgets unless the app provides such options.

