15 best Android Widgets for your home screen

Unlock the full potential of your Android device with the best Android widgets. These small, interactive applications are like mini-apps right on your home screen, providing at-a-glance information and quick access to essential functions. From weather updates and calendar events to music controls and news headlines, Android widgets offer a personalized and efficient smartphone experience. In this guide, we’ll explore a curated selection of the finest Android widgets, allowing you to customize your device and streamline your daily tasks with ease.

The best Android widgets for your home screen

1Weather Price: Free / $4.00

1Weather widgets are essential tools for staying informed about weather conditions on your Android device. With beautifully designed widgets, they offer real-time weather updates, forecasts, and radar maps at a glance. All this makes 1Weather your go-to weather companion. Customize your home screen with these widgets to keep you prepared for any weather changes.

Battery Widget Reborn Price: Free / $4.49

Battery Widget Reborn is among the best Android widgets for battery meters. It provides a single, circular battery gauge widget. You can change the color and size to match your theme and home screen layout. The app itself also comes with battery information, shortcuts to things like WiFi and Bluetooth settings, and it even gives you charts to show more detailed battery activity. It’s nothing overly complicated. However, in an era where smartphone makers still don’t always let you enable the percentage in the status bar, apps like Battery Widget Reborn are still useful.

Widgeet Price: Free

Widgeet is a good widget app. With Widgeet, you can create and personalize widgets for various purposes, including weather, calendar, news, and more. Its allows you to design widgets with ease, adjusting their appearance, content, and functionality to match your preferences. Plus, Widgeet supports third-party widget packs, expanding your widget options even further. In this way it allows you to enhance your Android home screen.

Calendar Widget: Month and Agenda Price: Free / Up to $3.49

Calendar Widget: Month and Agenda are two Android widgets from Candl Apps. The first one is a fairly standard and minimal calendar widget. It includes over 90 themes, a minimal layout, support for Google Calendar, and it shows your various upcoming engagements. It looks and feels pretty good.

Calendar Widget: Agenda is much like the other Calendar Widget app, but with more options. You can create widgets specifically for your agenda as well as any other upcoming events you might have. Both widgets are free to use with a limited number of themes. You can buy more as in-app purchases.

Chronus Information Widgets Price: Free /In-app purchases ($1.99 – $2.99 per item)

Chronus Information Widgets are a dynamic set of Android widgets that deliver a wealth of personalized information right to your home screen. These versatile widgets offer customizable clock and weather displays, calendar events, news headlines, and more. With sleek design options and various layouts, you can tailor your home screen to suit your preferences and stay effortlessly organized. Whether you need quick access to your schedule or up-to-date weather forecasts, Chronus Information Widgets have you covered for an enhanced mobile experience.

Google Keep Price: Free

Google Keep is a simple and effective note-taking application. With it, you can make text notes, list notes, and even voice notes. It also gives you the option to share notes with others for collaboration. There are a bunch of extra little hidden features throughout the app as well. It also comes with a simple set of Android widgets that gives you the ability to create notes quickly. They range in size from simple to more complex, depending on your needs. That’s essentially all you need when it comes to widgets for note-taking apps. It’s completely free to use. You can also access notes on Google Drive using any web browser.

Widgetable Price: Free/ $49.99/ Subscription ($4.99/month or $19.99/year)

Widgetable is an adorable and visually appealing widget app that brings a touch of charm to your Android home screen. Widgetable also allows you to leave personalized notes and messages for your friends right on their home screen if they also have the app. It also gives you various customization options and allows you to make your widgets not only functional but also cute and eye-catching.

KWGT Kustom Widget Maker Price: Free / $4.49

KWGT is one of a few make-your-own Android widgets. It employs a WYSIWYG editor. That makes it a bit easier than one would think. You can have it do a variety of things and make it look almost however you want. It also includes support for Zooper, Tasker, and other apps. Some of the things you can have it display include system info (CPU speed, network stats, etc), time, battery, date, countdowns, traffic info, next alarm, location, and more. It’s fairly powerful, but it’s more work than you’d get with most widgets.

It is, to our knowledge, one of the very few custom widget apps still in active development. Zooper is another option, but it doesn’t get updates anymore. Buzz Widget is no longer available as of February 2019. That basically leaves KWGT and UCCW as the top dogs. This app is also free via Google Play Pass if you use it.

Overdrop Price: Free

Ovedrop is one of the newer Android widgets on the list. It’s technically just a weather app, but it has some surprisingly decent widgets for the home screen. That includes a forecast widget with up to five days, a card-style layout that includes the date and battery percentage, and your basic current forecast weather widget. It utilizes Dark Sky as its weather provider and has some basic weather app features as well. The app itself has a dark mode that we quite like, and the UI is lovely. There isn’t a lot wrong with this one, to be honest, and it’s a great option if you want some good-looking weather widgets.

Tasker Price: $2.99

Tasker is one of the most powerful apps ever made. It’s also one of the most complex and complicated. You can use this to make your phone do pretty much whatever you want. The downside is that it’s going to take you a while to get there. It includes over 200 actions on its own with tons of plugins that add additional functionality. A lot of other apps also have Tasker support to add to the number of things it can do.

Once you make whatever it is you’re going to make, it doesn’t take long from there to turn it into a widget. That makes this one of the most powerful Android widgets you can get. This one is also free with Google Play Pass if you use the service.

TickTick Price: Free / $27.99 per year

TickTick is one of the best to-do list apps on mobile. It has a simple UI, plenty of organization and customization options, and most of its features are completely free. It employs a list style with simple controls. You can use it for remembering your work tasks or your grocery list. You can even share lists with friends or family for collaboration. It also includes reminders (up to two per task) for free, unlike many to-do list apps. TickTick is flexible like that.

The app also comes with a bunch of widget options. That includes a minimal, but functional calendar widget and widgets specifically for your to-do lists. You can also sort tasks for things like date due. The $27.99 per year version subscription isn’t necessary unless you really need more than two reminders per event.

Time Until Price: Free / Up to $2.99

Time Until is a fun little app with some decent little widgets. It’s a countdown timer app. You use it for things like holidays, birthdays, special events, or whatever you would need a countdown for. You can set it down to the second, minute, hour, day, week, or month. It even takes working days into account. The widgets are minimal, but effective. You can choose the background from your own images if you want to or just use a solid color. They also come in different sizes for your convenience. It’s not the most popular use of a widget, but Time Until is easily one of the best countdown timer widgets we’ve seen.

Todoist Price: Free / $28.99 per year

Todoist has some of the most gorgeous widgets of any to-do list app. The whole app looks really good, actually. The developers do a great job incorporating bright colors, full Material Design, and it’s still relatively easy to use. The free version comes with most of the basic features, including tasks, due dates, and some organizational features. Going premium adds things like reminders and other power user features. In terms of looks and Android widgets, this one is as good as it gets in the genre.

Widgets for Todoist are like the app. By that, we mean they’re colorful, easy to use, and powerful. We also quite appreciate the cross-platform capabilities of Todoist. It and TickTick are easily the top two best to-do list apps, and as it turns out, they both have really good widgets.

UCCW Price: Free / $4.99

UCCW is the second excellent make-your-own-widget app on this list, along with KWGT. It was an abandoned project for a while, but started getting updates again. It’s not better than ever. The app is a WYSIWYG (what you see is what you get) editor. You create your widget, add in functions, and then add it to the home screen. You can also download and import other people’s widget designs. There is even an option to export your designs as an APK file and upload it to Google Play if you want to. It takes a bit of work to get everything just right, but it’s an excellent choice once you get everything the way you want.

YoWindow Weather Price: Free / $9.99

YoWindow Weather is one of the best weather apps, hands down. However, it also comes with some decent widgets. Your options include a 14-day forecast, a clock and weather widget, a weekly weather forecast, and a widget specifically for today’s weather. It’s not as customizable as some, but the weather app is top-notch, and the widgets definitely work most of the time. The weather information is solid, but you really use this app to look at it because it looks really good.

