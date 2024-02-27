How to activate an eSIM on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series

The Samsung Galaxy S23 debuted in 2023 and while it’s no longer the latest Galaxy with the arrival of the S24 series, it’s still a great phone that can be purchased cheaper now, both used and new. Did you recently pick up a Galaxy S23? You may have heard about eSIM and its benefits. eSIM, or Embedded SIM, is a digital SIM built into your phone and can be activated without requiring a physical SIM card. This guide will walk you through activating eSIM on your Samsung Galaxy S23.

QUICK ANSWER To activate your eSIM on a Samsung Galaxy S23, navigate to Settings > Connections > SIM manager and select Add eSIM. Select Scan QR code from Service Provider. If you have a QR code from your service provider, scan it to complete the process. Otherwise, hit Enter activation code to input the information manually. KEY SECTIONS How to activate an eSIM on the Galaxy S23 series

How to convert your SIM to eSIM on the Galaxy S23 series

How to activate an eSIM on the Galaxy S23 series All Galaxy S23 series phones support eSIM, which functions as a SIM card. You can use the mobile network after activating the eSIM. To activate an eSIM, follow these steps: Launch the Settings app. Go into Connections. Tap on SIM manager. Select Add eSIM. Tap on Scan QR code from Service Provider. Scan the QR code provided by your carrier, or enter the info manually by tapping on Enter activation code.

How to convert your SIM to eSIM on the Galaxy S23 series If you already have a physical SIM card, it may also be possible to convert it into an eSIM. Just be wary that not all carriers support this feature. If yours does, follow the next steps to convert your physical SIM into an eSIM. Launch the Settings app. Go into Connections. Tap on SIM manager. Select the SIM you want to convert. Pick Convert to eSIM. Hit Add.

Afterward, you may have to log in with your mobile carrier’s account and follow the on-screen instructions. Once complete, the physical SIM on your phone will be converted to an eSIM, and you can go about your business.

FAQs

How many eSIMs can be used in the Samsung Galaxy s23 series? Galaxy S23 owners may use up to two physical SIMs or one eSIM & one physical SIM at the same time, depending on the market and version they own.

Do the Galaxy S20, S21, and S22 series support eSIM? Yes, all of the following Samsung Galaxy devices support eSIM: Galaxy S24 / S24+ / S24 Ultra, Galaxy S23 / S23+ / S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22 / S22+ / S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra, Galaxy S20 / S20+ / S20 Ultra Galaxy Z Fold 5 / Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 4 / Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3 / Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Fold Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra

Does a factory reset remove eSIM from a Samsung phone? No, your eSIM will automatically be retained upon a factory reset of a Samsung phone, including the Galaxy S23, without the need to activate it again.

