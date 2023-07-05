How to activate your Cricket Wireless eSIM

eSIMs are catching on with carriers, even budget-minded providers like Cricket Wireless. Here’s how to activate a Cricket eSIM, transfer one to a new phone, or convert a physical SIM card.

Cricket Wireless eSIM supported devices

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Cricket supports the eSIM format on iPhones from the XS and XR onwards. Those models were released in 2018, so if you’ve bought anything since, you’re probably good. Note that iPhones must also be unlocked and running iOS 16.0.2 or later.

A handful of Android-based Samsung phones are supported as well, but you can’t activate those at home — you’ll need to take them to a Cricket retail store.

Here’s a list of compatible Samsung models so far: A54 5G SM-A546 (sold by Cricket)

A54 5G SM-A546U (sold by AT&T and others)

S20 Plus 5G SM-G986U

How to activate a Cricket Wireless eSIM If you’ve got an iPhone, you’ll need to visit Cricket’s activation webpage. There are separate activation paths based on whether or not you bought your iPhone direct from the carrier. If you’d rather let someone else handle the gritty details, or you’re using a compatible Samsung phone, you should take your phone to a Cricket retail shop.

How to transfer your Cricket Wireless eSIM to a new phone

Apple

To do it yourself, you’ll need to use the eSIM transfer process built into iPhones. Be sure both your old and new iPhones are at hand and powered on. If the old one is already gone, you’ll need to contact Cricket for help. Once basic device setup is complete on the new iPhone, go to Settings > Cellular > Add Cellular Plan .

. Select the plan you want to transfer, or else Transfer From Another Phone if it’s not listed.

if it’s not listed. On the old iPhone, you’ll be prompted to confirm the transfer by tapping Transfer or entering a verification code displayed on the newer device.

or entering a verification code displayed on the newer device. When the transfer is complete, you’ll see a notification on the new iPhone prompting you to finish setup. Tap it, and you should be taken to Cricket’s website to finish up.

How to convert your Cricket Wireless SIM to eSIM

Apple

If your iPhone still has a physical SIM card, you can free up that SIM slot — say, if you want to use it while travelling — by converting your Cricket SIM into an eSIM. On your iPhone, select Settings > Cellular .

. Tap Convert to eSIM . If the option is missing, you’ll need to talk to Cricket about workarounds.

. If the option is missing, you’ll need to talk to Cricket about workarounds. Next, tap Convert Cellular Plan , then Convert to eSIM again.

, then again. When the process completes, remove the physical SIM card and restart your iPhone.

