The Pixel 10 has a new way to customize Quick Settings. Here's how I created the perfect setup

There are so many software changes to talk about with the Google Pixel 10, and perhaps one of the biggest is Google’s Material 3 Expressive redesign. We’ve been discussing Material 3 Expressive for a while now, but the Pixel 10 series is the first set of phones to ship with the software in a fully finished build.

As I’ve been testing all the various Material 3 Expressive updates on the Pixel 10 Pro, something that has stood out to me is the new Quick Settings UI. While the fresh coat of paint is certainly nice, I think the real magic lies in the improved customization.

I spent about five minutes tweaking my Pixel 10’s Quick Settings to my exact liking, and I think I created the perfect setup. Let me show you how I did it.

How I made the perfect Quick Settings layout on the Pixel 10

If you have a Pixel 10 (or plan to get one soon), your Quick Settings are automatically set up in a pretty standard way. It may look a little different for you, but the default layout has your first four Quick Settings tiles set to your internet controls, Bluetooth, Modes, and Quick Share. Below these are other tiles for features such as your flashlight, airplane mode, auto-rotate, and more.

This isn’t a bad setup, and it does do a good job of showcasing what makes my customized version work: Material 3 Expressive’s new Quick Settings sizes. Where previous Android versions limited you to one size for all your Quick Settings tiles, the Pixel 10 is the first Pixel phone that allows you to resize them to a smaller shape, fitting more on the screen at once.

Pixel 10 default Quick Settings

While you can leave your Pixel 10’s Quick Settings as is, I recommend spending some time editing the layout to see what works best for you. To do this, swipe down twice from the top of your screen to view your full Quick Settings page, and then tap the pencil icon.

Doing this takes you to a familiar-looking edit page. You can tap the minus (-) icon to remove exisitng Quick Settings tiles, or scroll down the page to find new ones and tap the plus (+) icon to add any you’d like to have. You can also press and hold on any of your tiles to move them around, just like you’ve always been able to do.

Where things get interesting, though, is with the resize tool. Tapping on a Quick Setting tile highlights it with a thicker dot on its right side. If you tap and hold on this, you can drag any Quick Setting tile to make it bigger or smaller.

There are currently just two sizes to choose from (big and small), but this works for all tiles — including any third-party ones you may have. I fiddled around with all of this for about five minutes, and once all was said and done, I ended up with a layout that I think works pretty well.

Starting at the top of my Quick Settings, the most significant change I made was using a row of four small tiles — including the flashlight, QR code scanner, calculator, and smart home controls. Below those in the second row are bigger tiles for my internet and Bluetooth settings.

Pixel 10 customized Quick Settings

What’s so good about this layout is that I see all of these tiles from the notification panel — meaning I now have six accessible Quick Settings instead of just four with one swipe down. The other Quick Settings on this first page include Google Wallet, Modes, airplane mode, and Battery Saver. I have a second page with some less frequently used controls, such as the auto-rotate tile and Quick Share.

Not only does this give me easy access to all the Quick Settings I use most frequently, but I also love the mix of small and large tiles. It makes my Quick Settings feel fresh and new in a way I quite like, and I really couldn’t be happier with it.

So many possibilities

Of course, this is just how I created my own Quick Settings layout. What’s great is that there are so many other possibilities. Want to have two rows of small tiles so you can see eight controls from your notification panel? You can do that! Want to use all small tiles? A greater mix of small and big ones? You can do that, too.

Although adding a new tile size may not seem like the biggest change on paper, it really does make a big difference to Android’s Quick Settings in practice. If you’ve got a Pixel 10, be sure to spend some time editing your Quick Settings and let me know what kind of layout you go with.

