Homey's flagship smart home hub just got a key spec bump

TL;DR Homey Pro (2026) has arrived, and it brings the same hardware as the older model but with one key upgrade.

The RAM on the Homey Pro has been updated from 2GB to 4GB, now allowing it to run even more apps and workflows.

The Homey Pro (2026) still costs the same, which isn’t very affordable, but it’s worth the investment, given its support lasts through 2031.

Anyone who’s dabbled with smart home products from multiple brands will know what a mess it is. Different protocols, different apps, and each one requires signing up for a new account, just so you can turn a light on or off without getting out of bed. Thankfully, certain devices, including Homey, aim to address this fragmentation by serving as a single hub to control all your devices from a central location. When we reviewed the Homey Pro (2023), we rated it 4.5 out of 5 for its ability to connect with and control virtually any smart device in your house. And now that the device is getting a newer model that’s ready for 2026, we expect similar performance, given its key upgrade.

Homey’s updated hub to rule all your smart home devices comes with 4GB of RAM, twice as much as the older model. Homey’s creator Athom says doubling the RAM compared to the older model allows running far more apps and routines, called Flows, smoothly and reliably.

Homey by Athom

The larger 4GB of RAM allows the new Homey Pro (2026) to run over 100 Homey apps, though the number may vary depending on complexity. The newer version offers similar device support to the 2023 model, which already supported a broad range of protocols, including Matter, Thread, Zigbee, Z-Wave, infrared, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth LE, while more RAM allows for larger setups spread across more rooms.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Besides the expanded RAM, the Homey Pro remains largely the same, including its design and the circular RGB light strip. Stefan Witkamp, CEO of Athom, says Homey Pro (Early 2023) set the bar very high…The only upgrade that would make sense is more RAM, which is why we decided to double it. By doubling the RAM in Homey Pro (2026), we’re giving users even more room to grow their smart homes — from larger installations to more advanced automations — while our production scale-ups allowed us to keep the price the same. The new smart hub also retains all the extra features, such as the ability to create custom Flows, bespoke dashboards, energy-monitoring systems, and logics, all of which operate locally. Meanwhile, cloud-based features, such as remote access, are also available to users at no additional cost.

Talking of its price, the Homey Pro (2026) will be available at the same price of $399. Meanwhile, you can get additional accessories, including an Ethernet adapter for $29 or a Homey Bridge to connect two smart hubs for $69. Despite launching a newer model, Athom will continue to support both the 2023 and 2026 variants of the Homey Pro through 2031, a period it recently extended from 2028.

Newer units are available on Homey’s website and start shipping today.

Follow