Early Prime Day deal drops this Hisense 58-inch U6 TV to its all-time low

As Prime Day approaches, Amazon is already ramping up the discounts on top tech. Prime members can get their shopping wrapped up early with today’s offer on the Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series UHD Smart Fire TV. A massive 42% markdown equals the best price ever on the smart TV, matched only by the December holiday sales. Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series UHD Smart Fire TV for $349.99 ($250 off)

You’ll need a Prime membership to take advantage of this offer, but you can try the service for free for 30 days if you’re not subscribed already. Signing up for the free trial no not only gets you this deal, but it also covers the whole of the Prime Day period in mid-July. You can then cancel for free.

Hisense 58-Inch U6 Series ULED 4K UHD Smart TV Hisense 58-Inch U6 Series ULED 4K UHD Smart TV Enjoy over one billion colors with Quantum Dot Color. The UHD Fire TV also offers 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, HDR10 Plus, and full array local dimming zones. A quad-core processor manages the algorithms for a beautiful viewing experience. See price at Amazon Save $250.00 Prime Deal

The Hisense U6 Series Quantum Dot UHD Smart Fire TV features a Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut, which generates over a billion color combinations and results in vibrant and accurate hues that regular LED TVs can’t come close to. The TV’s peak brightness of up to 600 nits and its full array of local dimming zones ensure HDR content is reproduced accurately, with Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+ further enhancing the visual experience. Fire TV is built-in, granting access to a plethora of entertainment options, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max. Controlling the TV is effortless with the included Alexa Voice Remote, enabling you to navigate, search, and manage settings with ease.

This is going to be a popular deal and stock certainly won’t be unlimited, so hit the widget above to check it out for yourself and avoid missing out.

