When you like or react to a Facebook post, that information becomes available to the masses. Anyone who can see that post can see who responds to it and how many reactions it has accumulated. If you are the person who owns the post — meaning it came from your account — you can choose whether or not to display that information. Let’s review how to hide likes on Facebook.

How to hide your posts’ likes on Facebook (Desktop) Go to the Facebook website in your desktop browser. Click your profile picture in the top right to open Menu.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click Settings & privacy.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Within Settings & privacy, select Settings.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Scroll down the options on the left and click Reaction preferences.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Within Reaction preferences, click the On your posts toggle in Hide number of reactions.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to hide your posts’ likes on Facebook (Android & iOS)

Tap the circular Menu icon in the top right of the Facebook app. This should have your profile picture in the middle. Tap the gear-shaped Settings icon in the top right of Menu. Select Profile settings. Scroll down and select Reaction preferences within Feed Settings. Under Hide number of reactions, tap the toggle for On your posts.

Who can see my likes on Facebook? In terms of who can see your posts, that is entirely up to your privacy and restricted settings. By default, only people who are your friends and followers can see the content you post to your profile — as well as the like and reaction count.

When you like a page or post on Facebook, that reaction will be recorded on that post. Everyone who can see that post can see that you liked it.

How to hide your page likes on Facebook You cannot hide all your past likes and reactions to posts at once. However, you can hide the pages you like from your profile. Click your profile picture in the top right.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click your profile button at the top.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

On your profile, click the More tab.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Select Likes.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click the ⋯ button in the Likes section.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click Edit the Privacy of Your Likes.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click the world icon next to the genre or topic you wish to edit.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click Only me, then Done.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Do this for all of the different genres you wish to privatize, then click Close.

