How to hide likes on Facebook
When you like or react to a Facebook post, that information becomes available to the masses. Anyone who can see that post can see who responds to it and how many reactions it has accumulated. If you are the person who owns the post — meaning it came from your account — you can choose whether or not to display that information. Let’s review how to hide likes on Facebook.
To hide likes on Facebook, go to Menu > Settings > Profile settings > Reaction preferences. Under Hide number of reactions, tap the toggle for On your posts.
How to hide your posts’ likes on Facebook (Desktop)
- Go to the Facebook website in your desktop browser. Click your profile picture in the top right to open Menu.
- Click Settings & privacy.
- Within Settings & privacy, select Settings.
- Scroll down the options on the left and click Reaction preferences.
- Within Reaction preferences, click the On your posts toggle in Hide number of reactions.
How to hide your posts’ likes on Facebook (Android & iOS)
- Tap the circular Menu icon in the top right of the Facebook app. This should have your profile picture in the middle.
- Tap the gear-shaped Settings icon in the top right of Menu.
- Select Profile settings.
- Scroll down and select Reaction preferences within Feed Settings.
- Under Hide number of reactions, tap the toggle for On your posts.
Who can see my likes on Facebook?
In terms of who can see your posts, that is entirely up to your privacy and restricted settings. By default, only people who are your friends and followers can see the content you post to your profile — as well as the like and reaction count.
When you like a page or post on Facebook, that reaction will be recorded on that post. Everyone who can see that post can see that you liked it.
How to hide your page likes on Facebook
You cannot hide all your past likes and reactions to posts at once. However, you can hide the pages you like from your profile.
- Click your profile picture in the top right.
- Click your profile button at the top.
- On your profile, click the More tab.
- Select Likes.
- Click the ⋯ button in the Likes section.
- Click Edit the Privacy of Your Likes.
- Click the world icon next to the genre or topic you wish to edit.
- Click Only me, then Done.
- Do this for all of the different genres you wish to privatize, then click Close.