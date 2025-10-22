When will it end? Yet another streaming service has hiked prices in 2025.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR HBO has announced a price increase for the HBO Max streaming service.

The increases range from $1 to $2 for monthly plans, while yearly subscriptions are now $10 to $20 more expensive.

The hike is already in effect for new users, but kicks in for existing subscribers from November 20.

It seems like the major streaming services can’t go long without a price hike. We’ve already seen Disney Plus announce a price increase that goes into effect this month. Now, HBO Max is next in line.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

HBO has announced a price increase for HBO Max, affecting all the service’s tiers. The price hike also applies to both monthly and yearly payment plans.

You can view the new HBO Max prices below. Basic with Ads: $10.99 a month (was $9.99 a month), $109.99 a year (was $99.99 a year)

$10.99 a month (was $9.99 a month), $109.99 a year (was $99.99 a year) Standard: $18.49 a month (was $16.99 a month), $184.99 a year (was $169.99 a year)

$18.49 a month (was $16.99 a month), $184.99 a year (was $169.99 a year) Premium: $22.99 a month (was $20.99 a month), $229.99 a year (was $209.99 a year) In other words, monthly prices are going up by $1 to $2 while yearly subscription fees are going up by $10 to $20. This increase applied to new subscribers from October 21, but kicks in for current users from November 20.

It’s not the first time HBO has implemented a price increase, either. The company most recently hiked the price of its Standard and Premium plans by $1 a month in June 2024. The service also revealed a price hike back in 2023.

These increases join similar moves by rivals in 2025. Netflix rang in the new year with wide-ranging price hikes in the US back in January, while Disney announced an increase for Disney Plus last month. Peacock also instituted a steep $3 price increase for its monthly plans back in July, while Apple did the same for Apple TV in August. Needless to say, we don’t blame you if you’ve ditched some or all streaming services in favor of more legally dubious solutions.

Follow