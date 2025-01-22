Netflix says happy new year, here's a price increase for you.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Netflix has announced wide-ranging price increases for its plans in the US.

The increase varies from $1 to $2.50, depending on the plan.

The company is also increasing the cost of adding an extra member to your plan.

Netflix has introduced price hikes almost every year since it started offering streaming plans. Unfortunately, 2025 won’t give us a reprieve as the company has just announced more price hikes in the US.

The company announced price increases in a recent earnings call, and we were able to verify these hikes via the Netflix website. The standard ad-based plan is climbing from $6.99 a month to $7.99 a month, while the standard ad-free plan increases from $15.49 a month to $17.99 a month. Finally, the premium Netflix plan has also been increased from $22.99 to $24.99 a month.

Netflix plan Old price New price Netflix plan Standard with ads

Old price $6.99/month

New price $7.99/month

Netflix plan Standard

Old price $15.49/month

New price $17.99/month

Netflix plan Premium

Old price $22.99/month

New price $24.99/month



Netflix is also increasing the cost of adding a member to your plan. Previously, the company charged $7.99 per month for an extra member with ad-free viewing. Now, the company is charging a monthly fee of $8.99 for this option. In saying so, the company will let you pay $6.99 per month for an extra member with ad-supported viewing.

These price increases come after Netflix offered price hikes to its basic and premium plans in 2023. The company didn’t technically offer price hikes last year, but it instituted a crackdown on account-sharing in a bid to squeeze more money out of viewers.

What do you think of these latest Netflix price hikes? 133 votes I'm okay with it 2 % I'm thinking about dropping Netflix 38 % I'll definitely drop Netflix after this 39 % I'm not a Netflix subscriber 22 %

