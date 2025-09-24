Disney Plus hikes prices again, making it feel like an annual ritual

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Disney Plus will raise prices for most of its plans starting October 21, 2025.

The ad-supported Disney Plus plan will increase from $9.99 to $11.99 per month, while the Premium plan will cost $18.99 per month.

The price hike will affect both new and existing subscribers.

Disney Plus has confirmed it will raise prices across most of its plans and bundles. The price hike will take effect on October 21, 2025, for both new and existing subscribers. The streaming service last increased prices in October 2024, suggesting this may become an annual tradition.

The standalone ad-supported Disney Plus plan will increase from $9.99 to $11.99 per month, while the Disney Plus Premium plan without ads is jumping from $15.99 to $18.99 per month.

Bundle plans are also seeing similar hikes. The Disney Plus and Hulu ad-supported bundle will now cost $12.99 per month, up from $10.99. Meanwhile, the Disney Plus Premium, Hulu, and ESPN Select Bundle Legacy will rise by $3, reaching $24.99 per month.

Other bundles, including those with HBO Max, will also see price increases of $2 to $3, depending on your package.

The announcement comes on the heels of reports that Disney Plus has been losing subscribers. According to journalist Marisa Kabas, part of the urgency behind ABC’s decision to reinstate Jimmy Kimmel’s show after recently pulling it off was tied to this planned price increase. “With subscriptions hemorrhaging since last week, they couldn’t risk losing more users with this announcement,” Kabas reported.

