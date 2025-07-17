Peacock announces its steepest price hike in its short history

TL;DR Peacock is raising the prices of its Premium and Premium Plus plans.

The Premium tier will go up to $11, while Premium Plus will cost $17.

The price hike will go into effect on July 23 for new subscribers and August 22 for existing members.

Another day, another subscription service raises its prices. The streaming platform Peacock will soon raise its subscription rates for both new and existing customers.

According to Bloomberg, Comcast Corp has announced that it will hike the cost of its Peacock plans. The ad-supported Premium tier will go up to $11 per month, while the Premium Plus tier will cost $17 per month. Currently, the service that streams NBC shows, movies, and sports sells its Premium tier for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Meanwhile, the Premium Plus plan goes for $13.99 per month and $139.99 per year.

As a result of the hike, you’ll be paying an extra $3 per month for both the ad-supported and ad-free options. This will be the third time in its five-year history that Peacock has raised prices. However, this increase is particularly notable as it will be the biggest price bump the platform has seen. It also now makes Peacock more expensive than HBO Max and Hulu.

The increase hasn’t gone into effect yet, so you can still sign up for the old prices. However, those rates will be adjusted on July 23 for new subscribers. You’ll have a little more time to enjoy the old prices if you’re a current subscriber. Existing members are expected to see the new prices on August 22.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.