These camera-free smart glasses want to give you a secret advantage in meetings

TL;DR The camera-free Halliday G2 features binocular micro-LED projectors (1,600 nits peak brightness, 600 × 300 per eye), a four-mic array, a sub-50g weight, and over 12 hours of battery life.

Built around “Meeting Flow,” the glasses provide real-time translation, live research lookups, captioning, thread tracking, decision confirmations, and automated post-meeting transcripts.

The Halliday G2 is available for initial pre-sale today with a $10 refundable deposit for a $100 discount off the $599 retail price. Full shipments and prescription options launch in September 2026.

While we’ve seen early concepts like the original Pip-Boy-esque Halliday AI glasses show off what micro-display tech could do, the smart eyewear market has overwhelmingly trended toward camera-toting frames. Today, Halliday has announced the Halliday G2, a new pair of lightweight AI smart glasses equipped with a binocular waveguide display, designed to put live meeting intelligence right in your field of view while still skipping the camera hardware entirely.

The Halliday G2 trades in its predecessor’s single-eye near-eye display for an upgraded binocular waveguide optical system. The setup uses dual micro-LED projectors capable of reaching up to 1,600nits of peak brightness, with a 600 × 300 resolution per eye. Placed in the upper field of view for quick glanceability, the display features auto-dimming functionality for darker environments.

To capture meeting room audio, the frame of the Halliday G2 glasses packs a four-microphone array offering up to two-meter voice recognition. Halliday also targets a total frame weight of under 50g, alongside a battery life of over 12 hours in typical use.

By deliberately omitting a camera, the G2 avoids workplace privacy restrictions that could be a big problem for upcoming rivals like Meta’s experimental “super sensing” frames or Samsung’s leaked Galaxy Glasses design. It also offers a lighter form factor that is comfortable to wear for longer and improves battery life.

The centerpiece of the Halliday G2’s software experience is “Meeting Flow,” an AI feature set designed to deliver heads-up, contextually relevant data during live conversations. The software claims to offer live translation (in over 45 languages), quick research lookups, and captioning. To help guide discussions, tools like Thread Tracker, Decision Confirmation, and Commitment Check surface unresolved topics and confirm action items before a meeting closes. Afterwards, the companion app automatically generates post-meeting transcripts and structured summaries.

Outside of meetings, the G2 claims to offer daily utility features including phone call handling, music playback, notification cards, a “Cheatsheet” teleprompter mode, and hands-free interaction via the “Hey Halliday” wake word for the Halliday AI Assistant.

Halliday G2 pricing and availability

The Halliday G2 is available for “initial pre-sale” starting today directly on Halliday’s official store. Early buyers can reserve a pair with a refundable $10 deposit, which unlocks a $100 discount off the final $599 retail price. Full retail shipments and prescription lens options are scheduled to launch in September 2026.

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