Thought Meta's smart glasses were creepy? Its new glasses could be a predator's dream.

TL;DR Meta is reportedly testing AI glasses that can continuously see and hear your surroundings.

The “super sensing” feature could help AI remember your day and answer context-aware questions by capturing photos every few seconds and ambient audio.

Privacy concerns are already front and center, with Meta reportedly considering disabling the recording LED while the feature is active.

Meta’s vision for AI glasses may be getting much more ambitious, but it may also be kicking off its biggest privacy fight yet.

Meta is working on “super sensing” AI glasses that can record what you see and hear throughout the day, according to a new report from the Financial Times. The prototype reportedly takes photos every few seconds while recording ambient audio, rather than taking photos or recording videos on demand, giving AI enough context to answer questions about your day or help you remember where you left something.

The idea builds upon Meta’s existing strategy for smart glasses. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously said AI glasses could one day replace smartphones as the primary way that people interact with AI assistants. Current Ray-Ban Meta glasses allow users to ask questions about their surroundings, but this new concept pushes that vision much further.

Privacy is the biggest issue. The report says Meta is thinking about turning off the LED indicator when the new super sensing mode is on, making it much more difficult for people around to know if they’re being recorded. The plans are not final, but they have already ignited an internal debate over how invasive the technology may appear to users and bystanders. Those same features could even be added to existing Meta glasses via a software update.

Meta is said to be testing a system that would not store raw photos and audio. Instead, metadata from those recordings would be uploaded so its AI could answer questions, possibly easing some privacy concerns. The company is also reportedly exploring the potential use of data collected by the glasses to train its AI models. Meta declined to comment on internal prototypes, FT says, saying only that its products are built with privacy in mind.

Even if the technology does what it is supposed to do, convincing regulators and consumers may be harder than building it. Legal experts are already questioning wiretapping laws, biometric privacy, and whether the rules we have now are up to snuff for always-on AI wearables.

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