Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Phones can get messy with so many apps, files, photos, folders, documents, and more. This is why many of us prefer less chaotic wallpapers. Here at Android Authority, we try to please everyone, and today, we have a selection of elegant and clean minimalist wallpapers for your phone.

Download these minimalist wallpapers for your phone We should start by telling you the basics of how things work with our wallpaper posts. You first need to download these minimalist wallpapers, but don’t just go saving the image previews you see below. These have been compressed and optimized for improved website performance. They are not full-resolution files, and won’t look as good. Instead, scroll a little lower and click on the download button below the image previews. You can get the higher-quality backgrounds there.

How to set these minimalist wallpapers on your phone The great thing about wallpapers is they are just images. You can set them on any device, regardless of the operating system. If you need some help, we’ve put together step-by-step instructions for setting wallpapers on the two most popular mobile platforms: Android and iOS.

First, you will obviously need to get these minimalist wallpapers on the device you want to set them on. Downloading the files straight from your phone is likely the easiest path. Otherwise, you can download them on any other device and transfer the files to your smartphone. Our favorite transfer methods are using a USB cable, Bluetooth, or Google Drive. Emailing it to yourself also works. Just make sure to get it on your device!

Once your minimalist wallpaper is on the phone you want to set it on, follow the steps below.

How to set a wallpaper on Android: Launch the Settings app. Tap on the Wallpaper & style option. Hit the More wallpapers link. Find and select the minimalist wallpaper you want to set. Customize the wallpaper options as you wish, then select Set wallpaper. Choose whether you want to set the minimalist wallpaper on your Home screen, Lock screen, or Home and lock screens.

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Tap on the Wallpaper option. Hit the Add New Wallpaper button. Find and select the minimalist wallpaper you want to set. Customize the wallpaper options as you wish, then select Add. Select Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor’s note: We assembled these instructions using a Google Pixel 7 running Android 14 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.3.1. The menus and UI may be different depending on your hardware or software version. Are you looking for more options? We also have a collection of aesthetic wallpapers. Many of these are minimalist by nature. Additionally, some manufacturers tend to add minimalist design elements to their wallpapers, and we have a list of the best stock Android wallpapers from all popular devices here.

