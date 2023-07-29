Gotrax G4 review: Should you buy it?

Gotrax G4 electric scooter Balancing affordability, robust construction, and security, the Gotrax G4 Electric Scooter proves itself as a standout choice in the entry-level scooter market. Its unique cable lock make it a dependable choice for city commuters on the go, while its sturdy build offers value for money. Despite minor drawbacks like complicated dashboard controls, its overall performance secures it as a prime selection for a fuss-free urban ride.

The G4 is Gotrax’s best-selling electric scooter, with a well-rounded performance that makes it inviting to first-time adult riders, but is it worth your money? Valuable features you won’t find on many other scooters, such as a built-in cable lock, make the Gotrax G4 a solid budget option, even if there is room for improvement. Read our hands-on review to help you decide if the Gotrax G4 is right for you.

Gotrax G4 review: At a glance

What is it? The Gotrax G4 is an entry-level electric scooter with a 350W motor, providing a range of 25 miles and a top speed of 20mph. It also features an electric code lock and a built-in cable lock to help protect against theft.

What is the price? The Gotrax G4 costs $499.99.

Where can you buy it? You can purchase the Gotrax G4 from Amazon or directly from Gotrax.

How did we test it? I tested the Gotrax G4 electric scooter for two weeks. The review unit was purchased by Android Authority.

Is it worth it? The Gotrax G4 is worth it if you want a durable e-scooter with added security features. However, it doesn't have the longest range or highest speeds, so it is best to use it for short commutes.

What I like about the Gotrax G4

Adam Birney / Android Authority

One of the major advantages of the Gotrax G4 is its enhanced security measures. Notably, this model incorporates a four-digit combination cable lock in its stem and an additional three-digit electronic lock, creating a two-tiered defense system against theft. The cable lock can extend up to 22 inches, allowing it to secure to most posts or bike racks. However, it won’t withstand the force of industrial-grade cable cutters. As someone who lives in a city where bikes and scooters get stolen on a daily basis, I appreciated the peace of mind of being able to leave my scooter briefly unattended in public places.

Additionally, the Gotrax G4 has pretty robust build quality for a beginner scooter. Contrary to some affordable scooters that can cheap out on parts and materials, the G4 is built with substantial metal components, resulting in a rugged yet reliable ride. Although the handlebar grips may not be the epitome of comfort, they provided a secure grip even during my sweat-inducing rides. Though I never crash-tested the scooter, the structural integrity provided decent protection against scuffs and scrapes.

Another advantage is its real reflectors encased in hard plastic, significantly outperforming the mere reflective stickers found on other scooters in this price range. Reflective stickers are prone to wear and tear and hence require regular replacement, often at inconvenient times. However, with the Gotrax G4, you don’t have to worry about that. Combined with the bright headlight, the permanent reflectors ensured my visibility on the road and made me feel safer during nightly commutes.

What I don’t like about the Gotrax G4

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Despite its merits, the Gotrax G4 electric scooter does present some drawbacks. Foremost, its weight could be a deterrent for some. Although its 37lbs weight may not seem excessive, its larger size makes it feel more cumbersome to carry. That being said, the secure metal folding clip prevents any mishaps during transportation, and it is small enough to put in the trunk of a car.

The G4’s throttle also proved problematic in my experience, as its responsiveness left much to be desired. I often had to press the throttle multiple times to engage the motor each time I stopped, which, combined with the push start, made moving again somewhat tedious and unpredictable once the red switched from red to green.

Finally, the G4’s dashboard design isn’t very user-friendly. It features a bell rung by an unconventional backward pull and a trio of lateral buttons that control gear switching. The ‘Plus’ and ‘Minus’ buttons switch gears up and down, respectively. I think a double-press of the power button instead could have simplified a function. Additionally, turning on the headlight requires holding the power button for three seconds, an inconvenient delay if immediate illumination is needed. These design choices made navigating the scooter’s controls more confusing than necessary.

Gotrax G4 specs Max range: 20-25 miles

20-25 miles Top speed: 20mph (32km/h)

20mph (32km/h) Motor: 350W

350W Battery: 36V 10.4Ah 374.4Wh

36V 10.4Ah 374.4Wh Charge time: Six hours

Six hours Tires: 10-inch pneumatic tires

10-inch pneumatic tires Dimensions: 44.4 x 18.5 x 48.3 inches

44.4 x 18.5 x 48.3 inches Weight: 37lbs (20kg)

37lbs (20kg) Max rider weight: 220lbs

Should you buy the Gotrax G4?

Adam Birney / Android Authority

If you want to buy your first electric scooter and don’t want to splurge on your first purchase, the Gotrax G4 is a solid option. Regarding build quality, it’s a notch above the Gotrax GXL V2 ($279 at Amazon) and has valuable, useful features, such as a metal locking clip to keep the scooter folded instead of a cheap plastic latch. But it also makes it a bit heavier. The two-speed modes make it accessible to first-time riders who don’t want to go too fast but need a little more pick-up on the incline, although you won’t get a ton of range and may need to top up the battery throughout the day.

Overall, the Gotrax G4 is an excellent deal for riders concerned about safety and durability for quick commutes. With two different anti-theft measures, you can have peace of mind knowing your e-scooter is safe without buying an additional lock. Plus, the hard-plastic reflectors and bright headlight will make you visible for nighttime riding on the road. However, there is a bit of a learning curve for the dashboard controls, and you will have to bring the bulky power adapter along for longer distances. If you want more range with slightly higher speeds, It might be worth bucking up for the Segway Ninebot Max ($699 at Amazon) instead.

Gotrax G4 review: FAQs

How do I reset the Gotrax G4 scooter? To reset the lock code on the Gotrax G4, press the “–” button and the power button together for ten seconds. Then, press the “+” button to input the first number of your code, and then press the power button to set it. Repeat the process to develop a unique code. After the screen shows the three-number code, press the power button twice to unlock it. I recommend taking a picture of your code in case you forget. To cancel the display lock, press the “+” and power buttons together for ten seconds. When you hear an alarm sound, that means it was successful.

How fast does the Gotrax G4 go? The Gotrax G4 has a top speed of 20mph (32km/h) in the L2 Speed Mode.

Ia the Gotrax G4 waterproof? The G4 has an IPX5 rating, meaning it is water-resistant but not waterproof. In other words, do not get the e-scooter wet.

Does the Gotrax G4 have regenerative braking? Yes, the G4 relies on a dual-braking system made up of a rear disc brake and an electronic regenerative brake that gets activated once the brake is pulled.

Is the Gotrax G4 kick to start? Yes, the Gotrax G4 electric scooter is kick to start. That means you will need some acceleration from pushing off with one foot before the throttle can be engaged.

How long does Gotrax G4 battery last? The Gotrax G4’s 374.4Wh battery can last up to 25 miles per charge.

