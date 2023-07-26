Segway Ninebot Max review: Should you buy it?

Segway Ninebot Max The Segway Ninebot Max electric scooter covers all the bases of design, durability, and performance. With an impressive 40-miles of range for the price, the scooter caters to long-distance commuters and features a single charging cord for easy top ups while on the go. Despite some app connectivity issues, the Ninebot Max excels where it counts. The scooter's multiple speed modes give you fast or leisurely rides, and the self-healing tires and sturdy construction feel smooth over urban landscapes.

The Segway Ninebot Max is one of the most popular electric scooters on the market, and you likely may have spotted a few in your city. With an impressive 40 miles of range, durable components, and three different riding modes, it certainly has a lot going for it. But is it the best bang for your buck? Find out in Android Authority’s Segway Ninebot Max review.

Segway Ninebot Max review: At a glance

What is it? The Segway Ninebot Max is a well-rounded, folding electric scooter with a 350W motor that can climb 20% inclines without slowing down. It has single-cord fast charging without any bulky power bricks, regenerative braking, and 40 miles of range with a top speed pushing 18mph.

The Segway Ninebot Max is a well-rounded, folding electric scooter with a 350W motor that can climb 20% inclines without slowing down. It has single-cord fast charging without any bulky power bricks, regenerative braking, and 40 miles of range with a top speed pushing 18mph. What is the price? The Segway Ninebot Max G30P electric scooter costs $999 in the US.

The Segway Ninebot Max G30P electric scooter costs $999 in the US. Where can you buy it? You can purchase it from Amazon or directly from Segway.

You can purchase it from Amazon or directly from Segway. How did we test it? I tested the Segway Ninebot Max for one month. The review unit was purchased by Android Authority.

I tested the Segway Ninebot Max for one month. The review unit was purchased by Android Authority. Is it worth it? The Segway Ninebot Max is a worthwhile investment for urban commuters who value reliability, long range, and a smooth ride. It offers several user-friendly features, such as three riding modes and an easy folding design. However, the associated app leaves some features to be desired, and the scooter is not designed for off-road terrains due to the lack of suspension.

What I like about the Segway Ninebot Max

Adam Birney / Android Authority

The standout feature of the Segway Ninebot Max is undoubtedly its impressive range. Offering 40.4 miles (or 65km) on a single charge sets a high bar for electric scooters in its class. This extended range became a significant convenience during my time with the scooter, as it dramatically reduced the frequency of charging sessions required between my trips. I was able to ride to and from work (~5km) for three days straight on a single charge.

The scooter’s smooth ride experience is another notable aspect. Even without a dedicated suspension system, the Segway Ninebot Max absorbed minor bumps and uneven terrains effectively, thanks to its large ten-inch pneumatic tires. These ‘self-healing’ tires could navigate almost any irregularities in the pavement without causing discomfort or a jarring ride.

Another feature that won me over was the responsive speed control. The scooter offers three distinct speed modes: Eco, Standard, and Sports, each providing different maximum speeds catering to various riding needs and environments. The throttle’s responsiveness was a pleasant surprise, swiftly adjusting speeds according to how hard I pressed, a notable upgrade over other electric scooters I’ve tested.

What I don’t like about the Segway Ninebot Max

Adam Birney / Android Authority

Despite its many strengths, the Segway Ninebot Max does have some shortcomings. The biggest issue I encountered was with the Segway mobile app. Initial connectivity was challenging, taking a few attempts to establish a stable connection between the scooter and my smartphone. Even once connected, the app didn’t consistently record my rides initially. These connectivity issues were frustrating because you can only unlock the higher speeds and enable cruise control via the app.

While the Ninebot Max has features that help it handle city riding, it isn’t well-suited for all terrains. Although its pneumatic tires do an excellent job on pavement and minor road irregularities, they aren’t enough to make this scooter suitable for off-road or harsh terrains. Riding on gravel becomes bumpy, and the scooter slows considerably on grassy paths.

Lastly, the scooter’s water-resistance rating of IPX5 is somewhat disappointing. Although it can handle light splashes, it’s not equipped to be ridden in heavy rain or through puddles. The placement of the brake cable inside the stem frame, though, does help reduce accidental contact with water. Despite this precaution, it’s clear that the Segway Ninebot Max isn’t designed for wet weather, which limits its utility in certain climates or during specific times of the year (most of the year where I live in Vancouver, BC.)

Segway Ninebot Max quick specs Range: 40.4 miles (65km)

Top speed: 18.6mph (30km/h)

Motor: 35W

Max slope: ~20%

Tires: 10-inch pneumatic tires

Dimensions: 45.9 x 18.6 x 47.4 inches

Weight: 42lbs (19kg)

Max rider weight: 220lbs

Battery capacity: 551Wh

Charge time: Six hours

Should you buy the Segway Ninebot Max?

Adam Birney / Android Authority

If you’ve been considering an electric scooter for commutes, leisure rides, or exploring the city, the Segway Ninebot Max is a compelling option. After spending several weeks with it, I am convinced it lives up to the hype. The scooter’s multiple speed options make it a versatile choice for riders of varying experience levels. Beginners can start with the comfortable pace of the Standard Mode and, when feeling more confident, can shift up to the Sports Mode for increased power and speed.

The Segway Ninebot Max is particularly appealing for long-distance travelers who would rather focus on the journey than worry about the battery running out. Despite not having a dedicated suspension system, the larger, self-healing tires can tackle bumpy terrain. Additionally, the spacious seven-inch baseboard provides comfort for your feet and allows room for a second rider if desired. The folding clip and the kickstand add to the scooter’s convenience for carrying or propping up.

One downside, however, is the mobile app. Although it has various features, including a social media portal, the connectivity issues and the app’s occasional failure to record rides can be frustrating. Fortunately, once the scooter is synced, the use of the app is minimal.

Overall, the Segway Ninebot Max is a solid investment for those seeking reliable, high-quality two-wheel transportation. Whether navigating an urban environment or suburban streets, it checks all the boxes: sturdy construction without feeling cumbersome, an intuitive LED dashboard with plentiful options, easy to fold and carry without excessive weight, and substantial range without draining the battery too quickly. For a price point of $999, it’s hard to find a better deal on the market.

Segway Ninebot Max Electric Kick Scooter Segway Ninebot Max Electric Kick Scooter Excellent range • Smooth riding • Responsive speed control MSRP: $999.99 For sleek and smooth urban commutes. What some say is the best electric scooter on the market, the Segway Ninebot Max has become so popular that you likely may have seen a few in your city. With an impressive 40 miles of range, durable components, and three different riding modes, it certainly has a lot going for it. See price at Amazon Save $300.99

Segway Ninebot Max review: FAQs

Can you make the Segway Ninebot Max faster? The Segway Ninebot Max has three speed modes: Eco at 15 mph, Standard at 25 mph, and Sports at 30 mph. You must first connect your scooter to the Segway mobile app via Bluetooth to enable them. Once connected, double-press the power button on the scooter to switch speed modes.

Is the Segway Ninebot Max worth it? Yes, the Ninebot Max is worth it for anyone looking for an e-scooter with long-range and durability for less than one thousand dollars.

Does the Segway Ninebot Max come with a charger? Yes, the Ninebot Max has a charging cable to charge the scooter. No bulky power brick is needed.

Is the Segway Ninebot Max waterproof? No, the Ninebot Max is not waterproof and has an IPX5 rating. Do not ride the e-scooter in the rain or get it wet.

How fast does the Segway Ninebot Max go? The Ninebot Max can go up to 18.6 mph (30 km/h) in Sports mode.

Does Segway Ninebot Max come charged? Yes, the Ninebot Max comes charged with 75% battery life. However, you should fully charge the scooter before riding.

When was the Segway Ninebot Max released? The Ninebot Max was crowdfunded in 2019 and released for sale in 2020.

Comments