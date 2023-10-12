Google's new Pixel Troubleshooting app is now available on the Pixel 8 series

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have a new Pixel Troubleshooting app.

The system app helps run battery and network diagnostics.

It also allows users to contact Pixel support with their diagnostic reports.

The Pixel 8 series carries many exclusive features that are not yet available on other Pixel phones. One such feature is the new Pixel Troubleshooting app (h/t Mishaal Rahman).

You won’t find the app in the App Drawer on the Pixel 8 series. It is a system app that does its job in the Battery and Network settings on the new phone.

The app is designed to provide intelligent diagnostics and troubleshooting for common issues like battery draining too quickly, connectivity problems, and more. It suggests resolutions in easy steps and enables users to share diagnostic data with Pixel Care support agents for even better support.

You’ll find Battery Diagnostics on the Pixel 8 series within the Battery menu in Settings, while the mobile connection troubleshooting options are available under the Network & Internet options.

The former gives you multiple options that might best describe your battery issues. It then lets you run diagnostic tests depending on your issue and presents support information on how to fix it. Meanwhile, the network troubleshooter gives you tips to improve connectivity, read articles on connectivity, and contact Pixel support.

Troubleshooting isn’t available for anything else apart from battery and network problems.

The Pixel Troubleshooting app seems restricted to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro right now. We checked and it isn’t officially supported on our Pixel 7 series units. However, we were able to install the APK for the app on the standard Pixel 7 and run diagnostics successfully. Google may make the new app available to older Pixels officially in the future.

