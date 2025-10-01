Google's viral image generator is coming to AI Mode (APK teardown)

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing an image generation feature in Search’s AI Mode.

Powered by Nano Banana, the image generator could help search for topics more effectively.

It is also testing Search Live, which could replace the standard voice search in the Google Android app.

Google’s Nano Banana has sparked not just one, but numerous viral trends for different styles of AI-generated images. We can credit its popularity to phenomenal results, which, despite their oddities, look absolutely realistic. Now, Google appears to be planning to introduce these features to AI Mode in Search, as it continues its mission to bring it on par with Gemini.

We recently spotted hints suggesting image generation features are being added to AI Mode. Although they aren’t live yet, these features are being tested with 16.38.62 beta of the Google app on Android. With this update, we see a refreshed layout for buttons in the input text box.

While the mic button has been shifted rightward, the image upload button has been replaced with a (+), unlocking the option to generate images, in addition to uploading images from the photo gallery or the camera.

Current UI UI under trial AI image generation mode

Tapping the “Create images” option lets you describe a scenario to generate an image. These AI-generated images can then supplement your searches in AI mode. Although the feature is not currently functional, we have discovered evidence in the code that suggests Google could incorporate Nano Banana, which relies on the Gemini 2.5 Flash model.

We spotted the following strings hinting at the integration:

Code Copy Text <string name="searchbox_aim_image_gen_menu_label_text">:banana: Create Images</string> <string name="searchbox_aim_image_gen_menu_label_without_banana_icon_text">Create Images</string>

We recently also learned that Google is testing Nano Banana in Google Photos, where it could enhance image editing.

In addition, Google is testing additional options for deleting your search and browsing activity. Currently, it lets you delete the last 15 minutes of browsing history, in addition to offering options for the previous hour or the entire preceding day, along with options for custom ranges. Now, it is testing the option to delete the last 30 minutes of activity.

Cuurent option New option under testing

Finally, Google is also looking to replace the existing voice search feature in the Google app for Android with Search Live, a feature that allows continuous conversations similar to Gemini Live. While it is currently meant for AI Mode and limited to folks in the US, we could soon see it expanded to regular voice search.

Current voice search UI in Google app Search Live being tested in Google app

Again, this functionality is still being tested and has yet to go live.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

