Google's AI Mode could soon get an important Gemini feature (APK teardown)

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on new ways that improve how you access AI Mode chat history inside the Google app for Android.

The history of chats with AI Mode could soon be grouped under the Activity tab, alongside your regular search history and bookmarks.

Google could also enable the option to share AI Mode conversations, which is currently not possible.

Google has been fervently promoting Search’s AI Mode alongside Gemini. After recently adding AI Mode to Circle to Search, Google Lens, and even in Chrome for Android, it could soon enhance the search-centric mode with a key Gemini feature.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We recently learned that Google is revamping the way we access the search history, specifically for the AI Mode. In addition to the current button placement on the top-right of AI Mode — in its main screen and inside an ongoing chat, Google may soon merge it with the standard Search history and bookmarks under the Activity tab. We spotted these changes hidden in version 16.27.69 beta of the Google app on Android.

Current way to access AI Mode history Current way to access AI Mode history from a chat Upcoming method to track AI Mode history

As you can see above, the modified interface shows only the three most recent searches. The remaining list is tucked away on a separate page that can be accessed by tapping the ( > ) button.

Besides clubbing AI Mode history under the Activity tab, Google may also revamp the expanded list. My colleague AssembleDebug informed me that while the current AI Mode shortcut directs you to a web page, Google might soon add a dedicated sidebar with the Google app’s section for the mode.

Current AI mode history view Upcoming AI Mode history view Upcoming link-sharing options for AI Mode history

In addition to making it easier to access your conversation history, this sidebar could simplify the process of deleting conversations, even without exiting an ongoing search.

Alongside changing how we access the interface, Google could also bring a key change that makes it easy to share your AI Mode conversations. In the beta build, we enabled a “Manage Public Links” option, which allows you to share your chats using links or export them to Gmail or Google Docs, a feature that is currently not available. You can, however, export results both from Google’s AI overviews and Gemini externally.

