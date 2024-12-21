Google puts the cherry on its year-end recaps with this Year in Search 2024 Doodle

Google

TL;DR As 2024 draws to a close Google is all about its year-end recaps.

We’ve already seen recaps for YouTube Music, Photos, Play Store apps, and more.

Now Google highlights the Year in Search with its latest Doodle.

2024 may not be over quite yet, but let’s be honest: Everybody’s already in the process of checking out. We’re just wrapping up the last work week before Christmas, and then with New Year’s right around the corner, if you had any business you were planning to get to, now’s the time to do it. For the past couple weeks now we’ve been seeing companies throw together year-end recaps, reminding us of everything from our most-streamed Spotify songs to our most-played games.

Google is a big participant in these kind of efforts, doing its own recaps for services like Photos and YouTube Music. In fact, Google is so into these year-end recaps that it even had enough to do a recap of its own recaps. But why stop there? Today Google’s got one more for us to round the week out, with its Year in Search 2024 Google Doodle.

The Doodle takes inspiration from Google’s big Year in Search recap video, which the company initially published a week ago. Google pulls a handful of highlights from that highlight reel to illustrate the Doodle, including Moo Deng the photogenic baby hippo, the explosive appeal of pop-country music, and April’s solar eclipse that brought a rare moment of totality to audiences in the North America.

Did you join the crowds that helped push these search terms to the top of Google’s list in 2024?

