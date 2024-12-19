Here's how much Switch and Steam Deck you played this year

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Two year-end features reveal your handheld game time: Valve’s Steam Replay and the Nintendo Switch Year in Review.

Both provide stats and insights into your handheld gaming habits in 2024.

Xbox and PlayStation have also released similar features for their respective ecosystems.

One surprising thing about handheld gaming devices is how easy it is to lose time on them. Whether on the sofa, on a bus, or in a Zoom meeting you’re absolutely paying attention to, devices like the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck can give you bite-sized chunks of game time whenever you find your hands free.

Now, you can see how much time you’ve spent on your favorite handhelds with a few Spotify Wrapped-like features. The first, Steam Replay, tracks your game time across all games on Steam. Previously called the Steam Year in Review, it includes tons of graphics and statistics, but the most interesting for handheld gamers is the page dedicated to the Steam Deck.

Superimposed over an image of the Deck itself, it shows the number of games and sessions you had on your Steam Deck, as well as the percentage they represent of your total game time on Steam. It also highlights the games you most played on the Deck. However, it does not include offline play time, so the numbers may be heavily skewed if you play a lot outside of the house.

Nintendo has a similar feature called Nintendo Switch Year in Review. Like Steam Replay, it displays your game time, most played games, preferred genres, and more. It’s not as in-depth as Valve’s wrapup, but it’s still a nice way to look back at the year, especially considering the Nintendo Switch 2 is likely less than a month from being announced.

Some users are unable to access Nintendo Switch Year in Review.

However, many users (including myself) have been unable to access the Nintendo Switch Year in Review. When I try to access the page, I see a message reading “Unable to display content.” It’s unclear whether this is due to a privacy setting that needs to be toggled or a general lack of game time on my Switch, but hopefully, Nintendo will put out a fix soon.

The other gaming giants, Xbox and PlayStation, have also released year-end features called Xbox 2024 Year in Review and PlayStation 2024 Wrap-up. Unfortunately, Xbox doesn’t break down the amount of time spent gaming on Windows handhelds (it’s all lumped into the PC category), so you’ll have to take a guess when it comes to the ROG Ally or MSI Claw.

