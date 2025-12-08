Google’s Year in Search 2025 video brings this year’s trending topics to life

TL;DR Google has released its Year in Search 2025 video, turning the trending searches from last week’s lists into a fast, stylized montage.

KPop Demon Hunters, the Labubu craze, Luka trade rumors, Alcaraz vs. Sinner, Charlie Kirk, and scenes of communities rebuilding all feature.

The film also pulls in global moments like major cricket matches and a reference to the first American pope.

Google already shared the top trending searches of 2025 last week, but now it has released the video version. The fast and chaotic montage pulls together many of the moments people kept asking about this year to summarize the last 12 months and add a touch of nostalgia. You can watch it above.

The film has its own angle, built around a “reimagining” concept that pops up a few times, mixed with some big soundtrack choices. It starts with Ozzy Osbourne’s Crazy Train, swings into Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra, and eventually settles into Golden, performed by various artists. It ends up feeling a bit like Spotify Wrapped or YouTube Recap, just with more real-world news footage and less personalization.

A lot of the familiar searches from last week’s lists show up here in one form or another. KPop Demon Hunters gets some screen time, and the Labubu craze obviously features. There are quick sports moments tied to big spikes, like the Luka trade rumours, Alcaraz and Sinner, and a burst of F1. Other clips align with broader trends, such as AI-related breakthroughs, self-driving technology, and communities rebuilding after disasters.

There are also global touches, such as footage of cricket and soccer, as well as a shot of the first American pope. Obviously, we get a glimpse of the Wizard of Oz production at the Las Vegas Sphere, which somewhat blew the mind of our own C. Scott Brown, when he caught it live.

It doesn’t reveal anything new about the trends, but it does wrap up the year’s big search spikes into a short, upbeat watch. If you want the full breakdown of the Year in Search 2025 categories, check out our piece from last week, but the video adds a bit of color to the raw lists. Personally, I still refuse to learn the meaning behind six-seven.

