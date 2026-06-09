Google kicks off World Cup hype with a Chrome Dino football club, but there’s a catch

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google launched World Cup-themed merch, including Chrome Dino FC collectibles and a Google Stadium Soccer Ball.

The Chrome Dino FC Android figure costs £30 and gives the iconic offline T-Rex a retro football makeover.

Meanwhile, US buyers only get the $45 Google Stadium Soccer Ball for now.

Google is going all-in on the hype for the 2026 World Cup, but snagging its new official merchandise could require some serious logistical gymnastics depending on where you live. The company quietly dropped a Chrome Dino FC capsule collection alongside a branded Google Stadium Soccer Ball, but geo-restrictions and shipping delays are already throwing a wrench in the festivities.

If you’ve ever lost your internet connection, you know the Chrome Dino. The official mascot of Google’s fictional football club is that pixelated T-Rex from the offline browser game. The star of this new collection is the £30 Chrome Dino FC Android figure (via 9to5Google). It uses the standard 3-inch posable “Bot” vinyl mascot with a heavy retro football aesthetic.

You get a textured pixel design across the body, a monochrome T-Rex club badge, and a classic 32-patch mini football. It keeps the posable arms for celebrating match-winning goals, although collectors may be a little bit bummed that the legs are fixed.

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Alongside the figure, the Chrome Dino FC capsule also includes a classic-cut jersey (£48), fan scarf (£36), and size 5 Chrome Dino FC football (£27).

But for now, this entire Dino-themed lineup is locked exclusively to the UK Google Merchandise Store. If you want to import to the US or Europe, the package forwarding fees are likely to be more than the £30 figure.

US fans have surprisingly little choice. 9to5 says the only thing we have on brand right now is the Google Stadium Soccer Ball, $45.

It’s got the classic Google colors, standard stitching, and a clean “‘26” patch. But here’s the catch: if you order it online today, it won’t actually ship until late June. The World Cup begins on June 11, and the ball won’t arrive until the tournament is nearly halfway over, just before the July 19 final.

If you don’t want to wait out the shipping delays, your best bet is to track one down in person at Google’s physical retail stores in New York or California. Otherwise, you’ll have to decide if it’s worth the hassle to import the much cooler Chrome Dino FC gear from the UK before the final whistle blows.

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