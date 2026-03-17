Don’t miss a kickoff: FIFA World Cup 2026 is coming to YouTube

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube and FIFA have teamed up to bring the 2026 World Cup to the platform.

You’ll be able to watch extended highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, and more from YouTube’s media partners.

These media partners will also be able to stream the first 10 minutes of every match and a select number of full 90-minute matches.

The FIFA World Cup is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, and it’s only a few months away. When it arrives, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to immerse yourself in the experience as the tournament is coming to YouTube.

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YouTube and FIFA have announced a partnership that will make the site a “Preferred Platform” for the 2026 World Cup. As part of the deal, broadcast partners will be able to stream 10 minutes of every match. These same partners will also be able to stream a select number of full 90-minute matches on their YouTube channel. YouTube did not provide further clarification on the total number of full games a partner can livestream.

YouTube says its media partners will also be able to offer a variety of content related to the event. This includes extended highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, Shorts, and video-on-demand content. Additionally, you’ll be able to visit FIFA’s official YouTube channel to check out past matches and iconic moments in FIFA history.

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11, 2026, with the final match scheduled for July 19, 2026. It looks like YouTube is giving you everything you need to get your fill of the sport when the tournament starts.

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