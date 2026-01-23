Here's an early look at the upcoming search feature in Google Wallet

Joe Maring / Android Authority

For many of us, Google Wallet has become the ever-growing storehouse for not just our credit or debit cards but also our passes, IDs, vouchers, and virtually everything else that needs to be conserved digitally. However, as it grows, it becomes increasingly difficult to manage or sort, which is why Google has been building search functionality for Wallet for quite some time. A little over a year ago, we saw Wallet’s Search UI in its early form. Now, we’re getting a preview of a more functional version, along with elements that align with Google’s Material 3 Expressive philosophy.

We were recently able to activate the search functionality in Google Wallet following its update to version 26.3.856536501. It can be accessed using the magnifying glass icon on the top right, and tapping it reveals your most recent searches. With this search option, you can essentially look up virtually anything stored in the wallet.

Just under recent searches, the menu also shows suggested items that you can look up, and the top entry is recent transactions. So far, transaction history has been limited to individual payment methods and has contained only the last 10 transactions. But from what it seems, the search feature could allow searching for older transactions as well.

Earlier this month, Google also announced it would bring shared transaction history to Wallet, consolidating a log of transfers through all the different devices you use. It’s possible that the consolidated history also shows up through search, but we’re not sure just yet. Besides transactions, suggested items also let you search for various payment methods and loyalty cards.

As mentioned above, we’re now starting to see signs of Material 3 Expressive in the design, with boxes surrounding menu items. Although Google Wallet’s search functionality isn’t live yet, the extent to which it is complete suggests it could come soon. We’ll let you know when that happens.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

