Google Wallet could soon get a handy feature to deal with information overload (APK teardown)

TL;DR We managed to activate a search feature and the new account switcher in the latest version of Google Wallet.

The search feature would help find documents when you have too many stored in the app.

These features are not currently live and may or may not be released in the future.

Google Wallet leveled up its utility when it allowed users to add digital copies of text-only documents and passes. Thus, you can add cards, IDs, driver’s license, and pretty much everything else to Google Wallet, making it an incredible store of useful information. However, adding everything under the sun to Google Wallet would make it difficult to find the document you want. Thankfully, Google is working to add a search feature to Google Wallet, making it easier to find information that you have stored within the app.

With the latest Google Wallet v24.52 update, we spotted the ability to search for information like tickets and wallet transactions that you have stored within the app.

We managed to activate the UI for this search feature within Google Wallet, although we couldn’t get it to return any results. The search UI comprises a search button in the top right corner, which opens up a search screen. You can check out the search screen in the screenshots below:

Separately, we also managed to activate the new account switcher UI within Google Wallet:

Old account switcher UI New account switcher UI

Both of these changes are not currently live within Google Wallet. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

